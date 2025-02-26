Recap: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning have their longest winning streak since the 2020-21 season after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena.

A Leon Draisaitl power-play goal kicked things off in favor of Edmonton, but the Lightning scored four unanswered goals to overtake the Oilers.

Mikey Eyssimont's fifth goal of the year allowed for a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes before the Lightning got more goals from Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Nick Paul in the second and third periods.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to help Tampa Bay improve to 33-20-4 this season.

Tampa Bay closes a three-game homestand on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

Scoring summary