Recap: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

The Bolts continue their hot streak with a win over Edmonton

TBLvsEDM_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning have their longest winning streak since the 2020-21 season after beating the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena.

A Leon Draisaitl power-play goal kicked things off in favor of Edmonton, but the Lightning scored four unanswered goals to overtake the Oilers.

Mikey Eyssimont's fifth goal of the year allowed for a 1-1 tie through 20 minutes before the Lightning got more goals from Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Nick Paul in the second and third periods.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to help Tampa Bay improve to 33-20-4 this season.

Tampa Bay closes a three-game homestand on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

Scoring summary

First period

EDM 1, TBL 0

11:53 Leon Draisaitl (43) - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard - PP

A snap shot by the NHL's leading goal scorer gave the visitors the game's first goal. Leon Draisaitl's shot from the right hashmark made it 1-0 just 16 seconds into a power play.

TBL 1, EDM 1

13:11 Mikey Eyssimont (5) - Gage Goncalves

Mikey Eyssimont tied the game for Tampa Bay on a give-and-go with Gage Goncalves. Eyssimont took a drop pass from Goncalves atop the zone, skated through the left circle and roofed a backhand shot through Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, EDM 9

Second period

TBL 2, EDM 1

00:29 Brandon Hagel (28) - Zemgus Girgensons, Anthony Cirelli

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel pushed his point streak to six games with a wraparound goal 29 seconds into period two. Hagel carried the puck around the right post behind the net before tucking it home past the left post.

TBL 3, EDM 1

5:38 Victor Hedman (9) - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP

A 5-on-3 power play resulted in another goal for the Lightning. Captain Victor Hedman's point shot deflected off an Oiler player and not the net for a 3-1 lead.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, EDM 10

Third period

TBL 4, EDM 1

7:23 Nick Paul (18) - Jake Guentzel, Kucherov

Nick Paul extended his goal streak to four games by burying a 2-on-1 dish from Jake Guentzel. The latter entered the offensive zone on the left side before finding Paul in the slot, who tapped the puck through Skinner.

Total shots: TBL 37, EDM 24

