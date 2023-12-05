Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 0

The Bolts snap a four-game skid with a shutout win over the Stars on Monday

Glendening converts on breakaway
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

After getting blown out by the Stars over the weekend in Dallas, the Lightning returned the favor in Monday’s rematch, snapping a four-game losing streak with an emphatic 4-0 shutout victory.

The Bolts were led by a 25-save Andrei Vasilevskiy shutout and a pair of goals from Anthony Cirelli.

Next up for Tampa Bay is a matchup against the Penguins on Wednesday in the finale of this quick two-game homestand.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TBL 1, DAL 0
7:47 Nikita Kucherov (16) – Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos
From the left point, Mikhail Sergachev spotted Nikita Kucherov open in the slot. With his back turned to goal, Kucherov controlled the pass from Sergachev, spun and fired a shot over Jake Oettinger’s shoulder to give Tampa Bay the lead.

TBL 2, DAL 0
18:21 Anthony Cirelli (4) – Erik Cernak, Nikita Kucherov
The Bolts went up by two late in the first period on Anthony Cirelli’s fourth goal of the season. Cirelli was able to shake free from Joe Pavelski’s coverage in front of the net and fired home a feed from Erik Cernak down low.

2nd Period
No Scoring

3rd Period
TBL 3, DAL 0
3:05 Luke Glendening (4) – Unassisted
Luke Glendening did it all himself on the Lightning’s third goal. First, he blocked a Ty Dellandrea point shot and chased down the rebound to create a breakaway chance. Glendening then protected the puck from Joel Hanley and swept a backhander past Jake Oettinger.

TBL 4, DAL 0
12:12 Anthony Cirelli (5) – Unassisted
The Stars turned the puck over to Cirelli in the slot and he quickly fired a backhand shot past Oettinger for his second goal of the game.

