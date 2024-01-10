Recap: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT

Tampa Bay rallies late and defeats the Kings in overtime on Tuesday

Hagel's late equalizer
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

Trailing by two with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, the Lightning rallied to force overtime and went on to defeat the Kings 3-2 on Nick Perbix’s game-winner.

Tyler Motte and Brandon Hagel scored goals three minutes apart to draw the Bolts level in the third before Perbix beat Cam Talbot alone in front in overtime to secure the second point for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning continue the homestand on Thursday with a matchup against the Devils.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
No Scoring

2nd Period
LAK 1, TBL 0
11:31 Phillip Danault (8) – Jordan Spence, Trevor Moore
The Kings were the first to break through, scoring the game-opening goal just past the midway point of the second period. Jordan Spence worked his way down low and threaded a pass through to Phillip Danault in front of the net that was quickly fired past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

LAK 2, TBL 0
14:27 Matt Roy (2) – Kevin Fiala, Trevor Moore

Matt Roy doubled Los Angeles’ lead less than three minutes later, firing a wrist shot over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder from the high slot.

3rd Period
LAK 2, TBL 1
12:37 Tyler Motte (3) – Mikey Eyssimont

The Lightning got back within a goal with over seven minutes remaining in regulation. Mikey Eyssimont’s centering feed was deflected right to Tyler Motte in the slot and his one-timer beat Cam Talbot.

LAK 2, TBL 2
15:39 Brandon Hagel (12) – Nick Perbix, Emil Lilleberg
After struggling to get anything going offensively for much of the night, the Bolts battled back to tie the game at two inside the final five minutes. Brandon Hagel drove through traffic to the front of the net and jammed the puck through Talbot for the equalizer.

Overtime
TBL 3, TBL 2
2:02 Nick Perbix (1) – Brandon Hagel
Two minutes into overtime, Hagel fed Nick Perbix in the high slot. Perbix cut his way around Trevor Moore to the front of the net and beat Talbot on his backhand for the game-winner.

News Feed

Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero

Michael Igel honored as Lightning Community Hero
Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week

Lightning Alumni Weekend events to go on sale this week
LIGHTNING RE-ASSIGN D JACK THOMPSON TO SYRACUSE

Lightning re-assign D Jack Thompson to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Boston Bruins

The Backcheck: Lightning close out road trip with 7-3 loss to Bruins
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Boston Bruins 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 7, Lightning 3
Recap: Boston Bruins 7, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Recap: Bruins 7, Lightning 3
LIGHTNING RECALL D JACK THOMPSON, D EMIL LILLEBERG FROM SYRACUSE, RE-ASSIGN D SEAN DAY, D DECLAN CARLILE TO SYRACUSE 

Lightning recall D Jack Thompson, D Emil Lilleberg from Syracuse, re-assign D Sean Day, D Declan Carlile to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota

The Backcheck: Lightning end winless streak in Minnesota
Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule

Mishkin’s Musings: On Segment Four, a Crowded East, and the Second-Half Schedule
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Wild 1
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Minnesota Wild 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Wild 1
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov to represent Bolts at 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Kucherov to represent Bolts at 2024 NHL All-Star Game
LIGHTNING RECALL DEFENSEMEN SEAN DAY, DECLAN CARLILE FROM SYRACUSE

Lightning recall D Sean Day, Declan Carlile from Syracuse
Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship

Isaac Howard and Team USA advance to semifinal-round at World Junior Championship
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning fall to red-hot Winnipeg Jets

The Backcheck: Lightning fall to red-hot Jets
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Recap: Winnipeg Jets 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Recap: Jets 4, Lightning 2
Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov