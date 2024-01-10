Recap: Lightning 3, Kings 2 - OT

Trailing by two with less than eight minutes remaining in regulation, the Lightning rallied to force overtime and went on to defeat the Kings 3-2 on Nick Perbix’s game-winner.

Tyler Motte and Brandon Hagel scored goals three minutes apart to draw the Bolts level in the third before Perbix beat Cam Talbot alone in front in overtime to secure the second point for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning continue the homestand on Thursday with a matchup against the Devils.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

LAK 1, TBL 0

11:31 Phillip Danault (8) – Jordan Spence, Trevor Moore

The Kings were the first to break through, scoring the game-opening goal just past the midway point of the second period. Jordan Spence worked his way down low and threaded a pass through to Phillip Danault in front of the net that was quickly fired past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

LAK 2, TBL 0

14:27 Matt Roy (2) – Kevin Fiala, Trevor Moore

Matt Roy doubled Los Angeles’ lead less than three minutes later, firing a wrist shot over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder from the high slot.

3rd Period

LAK 2, TBL 1

12:37 Tyler Motte (3) – Mikey Eyssimont

The Lightning got back within a goal with over seven minutes remaining in regulation. Mikey Eyssimont’s centering feed was deflected right to Tyler Motte in the slot and his one-timer beat Cam Talbot.

LAK 2, TBL 2

15:39 Brandon Hagel (12) – Nick Perbix, Emil Lilleberg

After struggling to get anything going offensively for much of the night, the Bolts battled back to tie the game at two inside the final five minutes. Brandon Hagel drove through traffic to the front of the net and jammed the puck through Talbot for the equalizer.

Overtime

TBL 3, TBL 2

2:02 Nick Perbix (1) – Brandon Hagel

Two minutes into overtime, Hagel fed Nick Perbix in the high slot. Perbix cut his way around Trevor Moore to the front of the net and beat Talbot on his backhand for the game-winner.