Recap: Lightning 3, Stars 2 - SO

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their win streak to three games with a 3-2 shootout victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

Brandon Hagel’s game-opening goal handed the visitors a 1-0 lead in the opening segments of the game before he figured in on the 2-0 goal by linemate Anthony Cirelli in period two.

Dallas cut the score to 2-1 shortly after the Cirelli goal before tying the game on the power play.

Neither team scored in the third period or overtime before Gage Goncalves scored the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for his 33rd win of the season. Tampa Bay is now 40-23-5 and will visit Utah Hockey Club (30-27-11) on Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, DAL 0

4:35 Brandon Hagel (32) - Anthony Cirelli, Nikita Kucherov

A 3-on-2 rush for Tampa Bay was finished by Brandon Hagel less than five minutes into the game. Hagel passed to Kucherov in the neutral zone, and the latter entered the zone before dishing to Anthony Cirelli on the left side of the offensive zone. Cirelli found Hagel at the right post for a tap-in and the 1-0 advantage.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, DAL 8

Second period

TBL 2, DAL 0

7:20 Cirelli (23) - Hagel, Yanni Gourde

Tampa Bay furthered its lead with Anthony Cirelli’s 23rd goal of the season. Cirelli buried a rebound after a rush by Hagel.

TBL 2, DAL 1

7:48 Oskar Bäck (4) - Colin Blackwell, Sam Steel

Dallas halved its deficit on a redirection goal shortly after the Cirelli marker.

TBL 2, DAL 2

13:48 Mason Marchment (17) - Jamie Benn, Matt Duchene - PP

Dallas evened Thursday’s game in the dying seconds of a power play after forward Mason Marchment found a loose puck in the Lightning crease and buried the tying goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, DAL 8

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, DAL 8

Overtime

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 3, DAL 0

Shootout

DAL: Robertson, Duchene

TBL: Guentzel, Kucherov, Goncalves

Total shots: TBL 38, DAL 24