Recap: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 - OT

Tampa Bay ties the game late in the third before Jake Guentzel delivers the game-winner in OT

TBLvsEDM_112025_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

An early goal for the visiting Edmonton Oilers didn’t keep the Tampa Bay Lightning from earning a victory on Thursday night.

Edmonton was on the scoreboard less than two minutes into Thursday’s game thanks to Trent Frederic’s game-opening tally from the right hashmark following a turnover.

It was the only goal until Nick Paul tied the game with 2:32 remaining in his season debut, and Jake Guentzel then won the game in overtime.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves in the game, while Calvin Pickard finished with 33 for the visiting Oilers.

Vasilevskiy’s biggest stop denied the Oilers on a rush chance and rebound in overtime only seconds before the winner for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning are now 11-7-2 and will travel to play the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

EDM 1, TBL 0

1:32 Trent Frederic (2) - Leon Draisaitl

A Lightning turnover led to the opening goal, as Leon Draisaitl then fed Trent Frederic for an open shot at the hashmarks.

Shots on goal: EDM 11, TBL 8

Second period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, EDM 7

Third period

17:28 Nick Paul (1) - JJ Moser, Emil Lilleberg

Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul tied the game with 2:32 remaining, driving to the net before shelving the puck over Pickard.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, EDM 4

Overtime

TBL 2, EDM 1

1:43 Jake Guentzel (12) - Darren Raddysh, Nikita Kucherov

The Lightning won the game on a rush goal for Jake Guentzel moments after Vasilevskiy denied what looked to be a tap-in goal for Edmonton.

Total shots: TBL 35, EDM 23

