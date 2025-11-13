Recap: Rangers 7, Lightning 3

A first period filled with offense kept fans on their feet at Benchmark International Arena Wednesday night, but it was the visiting Rangers who left with more goals in a 7-3 game.

The Lightning are now 8-6-2 this season.

The Rangers led 2-0 early in the game, and the teams went on to trade goals in a first period that ended with a 4-3 score. New York scored the lone goal of the second period and then added two more tallies in the third.

Artemi Panarin led all players with four assists for New York, while eight different Bolts finished with a point.

Scoring Summary

First period

NYR 1, TBL 0

1:09 Will Cuylle (5) - Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin - PP

The Rangers scored the game-opening goal on the power play. Forward Will Cuylle had an open look at the net after a wide Rangers point shot bounced to him off the end wall.

NYR 2, TBL 0

3:31 JT Miller (4) - Mika Zibanejaf

New York doubled its lead on a 2-on-1 rush after a Lightning turnover.

NYR 2, TBL 1

6:04 Scott Sabourin (1) - Curtis Douglas, Jack Finley

Tampa Bay utilized a rush look of their own to get on the board Wednesday, as forward Scott Sabourin wired a shot far post for his first goal as a Bolt.

NYR 3, TBL 1

7:08 Alexis Lafreniere (4) - Panarin, Carson Soucy

The Rangers restored their two-goal lead less than a minute after the Lightning tally.

NYR 3, TBL 2

13:59 Zemgus Girgensons (3) - Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tampa Bay drew within a goal of the visitors when Zemgus Girgensons potted a rebound chance in the slot after an Oliver Bjorkstrand shot hit Yanni Gourde in front.

NYR 4, TBL 2

16: Will Borgen (1) - Unassisted

New York’s fourth goal of the opening frame came when a Ranger’s shot attempt hit a Lightning defender and bounced up into the corner of the net.

NYR 4, TBL 3

17:32 Jake Guentzel (7) - JJ Moser - SH

Tampa Bay clawed back within a goal on a shorthanded breakaway. Jake Guentzel slipped a backhand shot through the legs of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, NYR 8

Second period

NYR 5, TBL 3

18:19 Vincent Trocheck (1) - Panarin, Vladislav Gavrikov

The Rangers added to their lead late in the middle frame with an in-tight chance for Vincent Trocheck.

Shots on goal: TBL 12, NYR 5

Third period

NYR 6, TBL 3

5:03 Trocheck (2) - Urho Vaakanainen, Panarin

Trocheck’s second goal of the night came on a shot from the circles and extended the visitors’ advantage.

NYR 7, TBL 3

17:49 Cuylle (6) - EN

An empty-net goal ended the night.

Total shots: TBL 34, NYR 21