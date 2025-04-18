Recap: Rangers 4, Lightning 0

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed the 2024-25 regular season with a 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

New York scored on a shorthanded goal in the second period and made it 2-0 early in period three. Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the game’s final eight minutes for a 4-0 final score.

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 20 saves, while Igor Shesterkin had a 27-save shutout for the Rangers.

Tampa Bay closes the regular season with a 47-27-8 record.

Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Lightning and Florida Panthers is set for Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 5, NYR 2

Second period

NYR 1, TBL 0

1:02 Vincent Trocheck (26) - J.T. Miller - SH

The Rangers took a loose puck shorthanded and finished a 2-on-1 in tight to the Lightning net while shorthanded for the game’s first goal.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, NYR 11

Third period

NYR 2, TBL 0

4:02 Chris Kreider (22) - Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuyle

Chris Kreider collected the puck in the high slot after his initial shot was blocked and fired his second attempt into the top right corner of the Lightning net 4:02 into the third period.

NYR 3, TBL 0

12:50 Zibanejad (19) - K’Andre Miller

Mika Zibanejad’s second point of the night came on a one-timer from the left faceoff circle, one that pushed the Rangers lead to 3-0.

NYR 4, TBL 0

16:24 Zibanejad (20) - Kreider

A backdoor tap-in by Zibanejad sealed the scoring on Thursday.

Total shots: TBL 27, NYR 24