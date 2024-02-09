Recap: Islanders 6, Lightning 2

A back-to-back in New York gets the best of everybody sometimes.

Nikita Kucherov managed to extend his point streak, but it was an otherwise bland affair for much of the evening for the Bolts. Six different Islanders scored throughout the contest with Mathew Barzal leading the effort. The Isles took the lead and never looked back.

The Bolts will look to regain their momentum from prior to the break against the Blue Jackets in Columbus this Saturday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NYI 1, TBL 0

4:07 Noah Dobson (7) – Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Noah Dobson chipped in a great pass from Pageau that seemingly went off both Erik Cernak and Jonas Johansson to put the Islanders up early.

NYI 1, TBL 1

6:42 Nikita Kucherov (33) – Darren Raddysh, Brayden Point

Nikita Kucherov let a one-timer rip off a smart feed from Darren Raddysh. It was a quick extension of Kucherov’s six-game point streak and his 33rd goal of the season.

NYI 2, TBL 1

14:02 Mathew Barzal (15) – Bo Horvat

A loose puck off the offensive zone faceoff was scooped up by Mathew Barzal who lifted a quick backhand over Johansson.

NYI 3, TBL 1

18:34 Kyle Palmieri (14) – Mike Reilly, Brock Nelson

Kyle Palmieri stayed hot for the Islanders, putting in his third goal of the last four games off a front-and-center dish from Mike Reilly.

2nd Period

NYI 3, TBL 2

1:14 Brandon Hagel (18) – Anthony Cirelli, Victor Hedman – PPG

A surging Brandon Hagel cleaned up Anthony Cirelli’s shot off the power play rush to bring the Bolts within one.

NYI 4, TBL 2

7:10 Ryan Pulock (3) – PPG

The Bolts came close to killing yet another penalty, but defenseman Ryan Pulock flat-out rocketed a slapshot past Johansson to put the Islanders up two.

NYI 5, TBL 2

8:18 Bo Horvat (21) – Mathew Barzal, Adam Pelech

The Islanders offense kept rolling in the second with Bo Horvat doing the damage this time. Five different Islanders have now hit the back of the net with plenty of hockey to play.

NYI 6, TBL 2

5:22 Casey Cizikas (6)

Make it six! Casey Cizikas went five-hole on Johansson to dig the Bolts further down a hole with a little over a period of hockey to play.

3rd Period

Scoreless