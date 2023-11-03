Recap: Blue Jackets 4, Lightning 2

The Lightning’s six-game point streak came to an end after suffering a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

Conor Sheary gave the Bolts the lead in the second period, but Columbus responded with three unanswered goals to go in front for good.

Tampa Bay continues their road trip north of the border with their second matchup of the season against the Ottawa Senators.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CBJ 1, TBL 0

13:31 Kirill Marchenko (1) – Dmitri Voronko, Cole Sillinger

The Lightning allowed the first goal of the night after the Blue Jackets won a defensive zone faceoff. Dmitri Voronko, Cole Sillinger, and Kirill Marchenko juggled the puck in front of the Bolts net before Marchenko’s shot from the left circle got past Matt Tomkins to put Columbus on the board first.

2nd Period

CBJ 1, TBL 1

17:06 Steven Stamkos (1) – Unassisted

After a Columbus turnover, Steven Stamkos sprinted down the right wing. Stamkos moved in on the Blue Jackets net and his pass intended for Nick Paul went off the stick of Jake Bean and past Elvis Merzlikins to get the Bolts on the board.

TBL 2, CBJ 1

15:18 Conor Sheary (1) – Steven Stamkos, Erik Cernak

A shot by Victor Hedman from the blueline that went high led to a Tampa Bay possession behind the Blue Jacket’s net. Steven Stamkos set up at the right circle and his pass bounced off the skate of David Jiricek to the net where Conor Sheary tipped the puck past Merzlikins to give the Bolts in the lead.

3rd Period

TBL 2, CBJ 2

13:19 Boone Jenner (1) – Zach Werenski, Damon Severson

Another successful Columbus face-off led to Zach Werenski’s possession at the blue line. Weresnki’s one-timer rocketed to the net where Boone Jenner tipped the puck past Matt Tomkins.

CBJ 3, TBL 2

10:36 Erik Gudbranson (1) – Emil Bemstrom, Adam Fantilli

Matt Tomkins stopped Adam Fantilli’s shot at the crease but was not able to hang on to the rebound. The puck got lost behind the net and bounced into the possession of Erik Gudbranson, who quickly fired a shot past Tomkins.

CBJ 4, TBL 2

2:11 Johnny Gaudreau (1) – Ivan Provorov

After Tampa Bay pulled Tomkins for the extra attacker, Ivan Provorov hit Johnny Gaudreau open in the neutral zone with a backhand stretch pass. In the offensive zone, Gaudreau cut wide on Hedman and fired the puck into the empty net to seal Columbus' victory.