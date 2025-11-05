Recap: Avalanche 3, Lightning 2

Tampa Bay's winning streak comes to an end on Tuesday in Colorado

By Benjamin Pierce
The Tampa Bay Lightning saw their five-game winning streak end with Tuesday’s 3-2 road loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Nikita Kucherov’s fifth goal of the season gave the visitors a 1-0 lead before the game’s two-minute mark, but the Avalanche tied the game on a power play later in the first period.

Colorado scored twice in a 1 minute, 13 second span of the second period to claim a 3-1 lead, one they never gave back despite Brayden Point’s goal in the third period.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 31 saves.

Tampa Bay closes a three-game road trip on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, COL 0
1:35 Nikita Kucherov (5) - Unassisted
Nikita Kucherov scored just over 90 seconds into the game on Tuesday, forcing a turnover behind the Colorado net and wrapping the puck around the Colorado net.

TBL 1, COL 1
13:51 Victor Olofsson (4) - Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas - PP
Colorado tied the game with a rebound goal by forward Victor Olofsson during its second power play chance in a row.

Shots on goal: COL 10, TBL 9

Second period
COL 2, TBL 1
4:08 Olofsson (5) - Jack Drury, Gabriel Landeskog
A misfired shot by Jack Drury landed on the stick of Olofsson, whose second goal of the game gave the home team its first lead.

COL 3, TBL 1
5:21 Ross Colton (2) - Sam Malinski, Brock Nelson
A breakaway goal for Ross Colton extended the Avalanche advantage.

Shots on goal: COL 14, TBL 7

Third period
TBL 3, COL 2
3:32 Brayden Point (3) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Victor Hedman
The Lightning made it a one-goal game when Brayden Point flew through the neutral zone and sent his backhand shot off the crossbar and into the net early in the third period.

Total shots: COL 34, TBL 24

