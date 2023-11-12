Recap: Hurricanes 4, Lightning 0

The Lightning suffer their first shutout loss of the season allowing 4 goals against the Carolina Hurricanes at home on Saturday.

Without Nikita Kucherov in the lineup, Tampa Bay's offense struggled and generated just 23 shots on goal in the game.

The Bolts are back on the road on Tuesday for their first of two matchups against the St. Louis Blues.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CAR 1, TBL 0

3:10 Teuvo Teravainen (1) – Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas - PPG

After Luke Glendening got sent to the box for roughing on Dmitry Orlov, the Hurricanes headed to an early power play. Carolina won the defensive zone faceoff and the puck ended behind the Bolts net. After a battle for the puck, Sebastian Aho crossed the puck to Teuvo Teravainen who was set up at the right circle. Teravainen’s one-timer got past Jonas Johansson and gave the Hurricanes an early lead.

2nd Period

CAR 2, TBL 0

4:32 Sebastian Aho (1) – Andrei Svechnikov, Jaccob Slavin

A fight for the puck behind the Cane’s net led to Carolina possession. Jaccob Slavin skated the puck through the neutral zone, and he dove the puck towards Jonas Jonansson who was able to kick it loose. Andrei Svechnikov set up Sebastian Aho with the rebound and his one-timer blasted past Johansson and gave the Canes a 2-0 lead.

3rd Period

CAR 3, TBL 0

11:20 Brent Burns (1) – Brady Skjei

Brent Burns tripped Anthony Cirelli on a breakaway to the Cane’s net and was sent to the box for two minutes. The Bolts were not able to capitalize on the one-man advantage and just as the penalty expired, Brady Skjei skated the puck to the defensive zone and passed it to Burns leaving the box. Burns tipped the puck in at the crease which gave Carolina a 3-0 lead.

3rd Period

CAR 4, TBL 0

17:54 Stefan Noesen (1) – Michael Bunting, Brent Burns

Brent Burns shot the puck from the blue line and the rebound ended up back in his possession. Burns fed the puck to Michael Bunting at the left circle and his slapshot made it to the next where Stefan Noesen tipped it in past Jonas Johansson.