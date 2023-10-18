News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Bolts rally late to force overtime but fall to Sabres in road trip finale

TBL at BUF
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

A dramatic equalizer in the closing seconds of regulation salvaged a point, but the Lightning suffered a third-consecutive defeat on Tuesday, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Down by two, Tampa Bay cut the deficit in half with a late second period goal from Brandon Hagel. With six skaters on late in the third, Hagel broke through again, scoring with seven seconds remaining in regulation to level the game at two.

Dylan Cozens spoiled the comeback, however, when he scored the game-winner at 1:46 of overtime to win it for the Sabres.

With the loss, the Bolts finish the trip 0-2-1 and head back to Tampa to open a five-game homestand on Thursday against Vancouver.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
BUF 1, TBL 0
8:57 Zemgus Girgensons (1) – Tyson Jost, Mattias Samuelsson
With the Lightning caught trying to complete a line change, Tyson Jost linked up with Zemgus Girgensons in the neutral zone. Girgensons skated free throught he middle of the ice and snapped a shot past Jonas Johansson’s glove to give the Sabres a first period lead.

BUF 2, TBL 0
15:28 Jeff Skinner (1) – Owen Power, Alex Tuch
Owen Power threaded a feed from the point to Jeff Skinner open at the far side of the net. Skinner stepped forward and roofed the puck over Johansson from a sharp angle.

2nd Period
17:58 Brandon Hagel (3) – Tanner Jeannot, Anthony Cirelli
The Lightning found their game as the second period wore on and got one back late in the frame. Out of a battle behind the Buffalo net, the puck popped free for Brandon Hagel in the slot, and he quickly fired a shot past Devon Levi to make it a one-goal game.

3rd Period
BUF 2, TBL 2
19:53 Brandon Hagel (3) – Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli
With the extra attacker on the ice, Tampa Bay broke through for the equalizer in the final 10 seconds of regulation. From along the far wall, Brayden Point threw the puck toward the net, and Hagel jammed the rebound home to tie the game at two in the dying moments of the third.

Overtime
BUF 3, TBL 2
1:46 Dylan Cozens (1) – Jordan Greenway, Rasmus Dahlin
Tampa Bay lost the opening draw of overtime and never possessed the puck again. Less than two minutes into the extra session, Dylan Cozens cut wide on Conor Sheary and ripped a shot off the post and past Johansson to secure the win for Buffalo.