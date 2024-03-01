Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Lightning were unable to hold a late 2-1 lead, falling to the Sabres in overtime on Thursday night.

The Bolts were led by goals from Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee.

Tampa Bay had multiple power play chances, but only able to capitalize on one with Ukko Pekka Luukkonen staying solid in net all night.

The Lightning now host the Canadiens on Saturday night.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, BUF 0

8:12 Brayden Point (31) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman - PPG

Jordan Greenway was called for hooking Nikita Kucherov, sending Tampa Bay to the first power play opportunity of the night. Nikita Kucherov broke into the offensive zone and set Brayden Point up at the left circle. Point’s diving shot around Ukko Pekka Luukkonen put the Bolts on the board first.

TBL 1, BUF 1

10:59 Alex Tuch (17) – Unassisted

Alex Tuch’s centering pass through traffic got broken up by Max Crozier. Tuch grabbed the puck from Brayden Point as he tried to clear, and his turning pass beat Andrei Vasilevskiy five hole.

2nd Period

TBL 2, BUF 1

17:18 Mitchell Chaffee (3) – Erik Cernak, Anthony Cirelli

Anthony Cirelli set up Erik Cernak from the far wall through the legs of Kyle Okposo. Cernak sniped one towards goal and Mitchell Chaffee grabbed the redirect as he was providing a screen on goal.

3rd Period

TBL 2, BUF 2

11:33 Tage Thompson (18) – Rasmus Dahlin – PPG

Brayden Point was sent to the penalty box for high-sticking Alex Tuch which sent the Sabres to a power play. Rasmus Dahlin gathered the puck at center ice and played it for Tage Thompson at the near wall. Thompson skated to the left point and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy blocker side.

Overtime

BUF 3, TBL 2

1:40 Rasmus Dahlin (15) – Unassisted

Buffalo headed to a power play when Nikita Kucherov was called for hooking on Tage Thompson. Casey Mittelstadt saw Rasmus Dahlin open at the far post and crossed the puck where Dahlin tips the puck to end the game in overtime.