Recap: Coyotes 3, Lightning 1

The Lightning end back-to-back West Coast games with a 3-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday.

The Bolts had plenty of scoring chances, but Brayden Point was the only one to break Connor Ingram late in the second period.

Jonas Johansson made his first appearance as the Bolts backup goaltender saving 22 out of 25 shots.

The Lightning head back home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on the annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

ARI 1, TBL 0

3:21 Michael Carcone (8) – Michael Kesselring, Alex Kerfoot

Alex Kerfoot won the faceoff in the Bolts zone and tossed the puck back to Michael Kesselring. Kesselring slid the puck to Michael Carcone at the top of the right circle, and he turned and fired the puck through screens past Jonas Johansson which put Arizona on the board first.

2nd Period

ARI 2, TBL 0

5:42 Travis Boyd (1) – Josh Brown, Connor Ingram

From around the boards, Josh Brown got the puck out of Arizona’s territory and stretched the puck to Travis Boyd at the neutral zone. Boyd skated the puck to Tampa Bay's net and his wrist shot beat Jonas Johansson and put the Coyotes up by two.

ARI 2, TBL 1

15:22 Brayden Point (12) – Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel

The Lightning got a hold of the puck in Arizona’s zone and Brandon Hagel chipped it towards their crease. Nikita Kucherov grabbed the puck out of mid-air and played it to Brayden Point across the crease and his one-timer finally beat Connor Ingram and put the Bolts on the board.

3rd Period

ARI 3, TBL 1

Michael Carcone (9) – Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot

After a fight for the puck in the Bolts offensive zone, Jason Zucker got the puck to the blue line and Michael Carcone took it from the boards to the Bolts net. Carcone’s backhand shot went between the pads of Jonas Johansson and extended the Coyotes lead to 3-1.