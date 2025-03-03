Puck Artist Spotlight: Artist Jones

Tracey “Artist” Jones has been a professional painter and graphic designer for more than two decades, inspired by a deep family history of creativity and cultural pride.
Her great-great grandmother, Ida Ella Ruth Jones, was a sought-after African American artist whose works depicted life in rural Pennsylvania in the first half of the 20th century. Jones’s father fostered her love of art at the early age of six, along with a passion for sports.
The full-time artist was once a full-time hooper at Arcadia University. Now, the Philly native is a proud resident of Tampa Bay of more than ten years, where her works are sprawled throughout the area in her murals and brand designs alike.
Jones is also the puck designer behind the Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2025 Pride Night. In a new local artist spotlight, Jones dives into her first puck design, the importance of Pride Night and her new favorite job: being a mom.
How did you first get into art and design?
I've been into art ever since I was six years old. My dad noticed that I had a talent for it, so we just nurtured it through the years. It was a huge love of mine. Come high school, I played basketball, so I wanted to get into college for basketball and art. I was told that that wasn't a possibility, and I'm like, "Yes, it is." I ended up playing collegiate basketball, and then I went to school for graphic design because that's where they were pushing all artists.
When I got out, it was a saturated field because they all pushed us towards graphic design. But luckily I stayed in it from the time that I graduated. I got a job in graphic design. I've been a graphic designer ever since.
Sports, for me at least, have always been a little bit less about numbers and more about creating a moment for people. Which at its core, feels artistic. Do you ever feel like there's an overlap with your basketball and your art?
Oh, absolutely. There's so many things I can draw back to—being a cheerleader for other artists. I almost feel like we're a team here. We are individual artists, but the fact that we are all working to get to that next level. Same thing goes for, like you said, creating that moment. I feel like discipline's in it too. For anybody to get to the collegiate level in sports, you understand you have to have a certain discipline about you and work ethic. If you're going to be a full-time artist, same thing. You have to have that discipline and that work ethic.