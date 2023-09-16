Prospect Showcase Game One Recap

After finishing the 2022 Prospect Showcase with an 0-3 record, the Tampa Bay Lightning kicked off the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators Friday afternoon at Hertz Arena.

“Just win,” said Bolts forward Waltteri Merela after the game. “I heard that guys were talking about how last year wasn't so good. I think they lost all the games, so this was a good start for us.

“There are two more games to win. I think that's the goal. It doesn't really matter if you practice together or not or stuff like that, but if everyone wants to win and do those little things that might lead to winning, we have a good chance.”

Despite Nashville scoring the first two goals of the contest, the Bolts overcame the multi-goal deficit and recorded four consecutive tallies off the sticks of Declan Carlile, Merela, Joe Carroll, and Shawn Element to secure the victory.

Following Nashville’s second goal of the game at the 1:52 mark of the second period, the Lightning responded and made it a one-goal contest when Carlile beat Yaroslav Askarov for Tampa Bay’s first goal of the afternoon. With a faceoff in the Nashville zone to the left of Askarov, invitee Gabriel Szturc won the draw back to Element, who sent a pass across the offensive zone for Carlile to wire a shot far side and make it a 2-1 game with 6:03 remaining in the middle frame.