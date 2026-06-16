‘The right step’: Prospect Benjamin Rautiainen readies for Bolts training camp after historic Liiga run

Benjamin Rautiainen just posted one of the best professional hockey seasons Finland has ever witnessed.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s fourth-round selection at the 2025 NHL Draft now eagerly awaits the chance to take his career to the next step—Rautiainen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Tampa Bay in May and could begin his NHL journey as soon as this fall.

“I'm super excited to be part of this organization. I see this as the right step for me,” the 21-year-old forward said. “My dream is to play in the NHL, and now I’m a step closer. Of course my work continues because I can always improve, and I know I can still do that. This is the right choice for me, and it's a privilege to be part of this organization.”

Rautiainen was selected by the Lightning with the 108th overall pick at last June’s draft after scoring 10 goals and 33 points in 50 games as a 20-year-old for Tappara Tampere in the Liiga, Finland’s top professional league.

He took his game to an unprecedented level in 2025-26. His 77 points overtook Saku Koivu (74 in 1994-95) for the most by a player before their 21st birthday in league history, and his output marked the seventh-best season in Liiga history overall. His 52 assists in 59 games were sixth-most by any player all-time.

Rautiainen also broke the single season scoring record for Tappara, wearing the gold helmet (worn by each team's top scorer) for much of the year. He was also named the recipient of the Lasse Oskanen Award as the league’s best player.

The 6-foot, 174-pound forward then helped Tappara win the Liiga championship, scoring seven points in 18 playoff games. He assisted on the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Final.

“It was a really hard playoffs for us,” Rautiainen said. “In two series we were down 2-0 and needed pretty good comebacks on our part. It was hard from start to finish, and it was a crazy experience for me as a young player to feel those emotions and play in those series.”

He displayed confidence as he spoke on his approach to the game, saying he tries to model his playing style after two of the NHL’s greatest players.

“I'm a pretty offensive guy,” he said. “I like to play with the puck, and I try to make smart decisions with the puck. I think my stickhandling is another strength. Of course when Tampa drafted me I watched Nikita Kucherov a lot, and I’ve tried to learn some things from him. My idol was Sidney Crosby my whole childhood, so those two players are the ones I try to play like.”

Preparing for North America

Tampa Bay fans could see Rautiainen as early as this fall.

If he doesn’t make the NHL roster this October, he will be reassigned to Tappara in alignment with the NHL and international hockey agreement. If that happens, he could then play in the NHL or AHL in the spring following the conclusion of his Liiga season.

The youngster knows the North American ice sheet is smaller, and space will be tighter whenever that change arrives. Still, he looks forward to the adjustment.

“It's different,” the player acknowledged. “I think it's a pretty good thing for me. We played in the World Juniors on the small rink, so it was nice to play there. A lot of things can happen on the smaller rink pretty fast. I like that, and I’m looking forward to playing there.”

Regardless of whenever that North American pivot occurs, both he and the Lightning are happy that an entry-level deal has been signed and that they can plan for a future together.

“Tremendous level of skill and playmaking ability. Still a young player, still in development, still physically in development, but very curious to see what comes next for him,” Lightning General Manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations Julien BriseBois said of Rautiainen.

"Really amazing what he's done this year,” BriseBois continued. "It's historical really. If you look at all the records he's beaten, who he compares to in that league—all-time greats that end up being NHL players, Teemu Selanne’s name comes up a lot—we're really excited about having him in our pipeline.”

Rautiainen will forever remember the historic season he just posted in Finland, but he’s already begun prepping for 2026-27 by getting back into the gym to improve his strength.

Such hard work helped Rautiainen become a Liiga champion.

Now the aim is to one day be a Stanley Cup champion with Tampa Bay.

“You want to feel those moments again and again,” he said. “That’s why we play this sport is to win. I hate losing, and that’s something where you want to win again and keep winning.”