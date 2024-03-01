Our favorite Bolts gear from March’s First of the Month Sale 

A bang-for-your-buck list to becoming a smarter, sleeker sports fan in 3-7 business days.

heddy retail inline
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Tampa Bay Sports Store’s online-only "1st of the Month" sale is back, in which almost all their Lightning gear is a handsome 35% off on this glorious Friday.

We want to see you in your Lightning’s finest, but we also understand that’s a lot of online shopping to comb through on a workday. No sweat—we threw some things together. From polos to quarter-zips, consider this a bang-for-your-buck list to becoming a smarter, sleeker sports fan in 3-7 business days.

Eligible items across the board will have a 35% OFF tag next to them. Select items, including jerseys and brands like lululemon and Peter Millar, are not eligible for the discount. On to the goods.

adidas golf polo

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Drive Golf Polo, $79.99 $52.00

When you hit your first hole-in-one, you’ll be wearing this.

soccer jersey

Men’s Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Soccer Jersey, $69.99 $45.50

The players' pregame soccer ritual finally gets its kit.

92 hoodie zip

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Line Change City Zip Full Zip Hoodie, $89.99 $58.50

It was a vintage year.

pink golf zip

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning G/FORE Trifle Silky Tech Nylon Ruched 1/4 Zip, $169.99 $110.50

Guaranteed to make you run faster and jump higher.

baby blue zip

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning G/FORE Drizzle Luxe Midlayer 1/4 Zip, $169.99 $110.50

His and hers quarter-zips!

hedman scrum tee

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Blue Primary Logo Scrum Tee, $39.99 $26.00

That perfect shade of blue that really makes Victor Hedman’s eyes pop.

cigar city tee

Men’s Tampa Bay Lightning ’47 Grey Cigar Hockey City Tee, $34.99 $22.75

Handrolled cigars and hockey. That’s what Tampa does.

pink bolts hat

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Haze Tango Clean Up Adjustable Hat, $36.99 $24.05

The ideal Lightning cap to wear low and look like a celebrity.

pet leash bolts

Tampa Bay Lightning Pet Leash, $17.99 $11.70

“Go Bolts.” – Your dog passing a fellow good boy on its morning walk

bolts pillow

Tampa Bay Lightning Pillow & Blanket Set, $44.99 $29.25

Never sleep on the Bolts. Unless it’s an afternoon snooze on this plush, silk-touch throw pillow.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Bolts fall to Buffalo in OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Oscar & Miriam Horton honored as Lightning Community Heroes

VSG, Tampa Bay Lightning Announce the appointment of Chris Overholt as Chief Commercial Officer

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts back home against Buffalo

The Backcheck: Lights out for the Lightning in Flyers matchup

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Flyers 6, Lightning 2

Recap: Flyers 6, Lightning 2

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts and Flyers face-off in Philly

Lightning re-assign Cole Koepke to Syracuse

Mishkin's Musings: On Segment Six, The Home-Stretch Schedule, and The Scoring Race

The Backcheck: Bolts sweep weekend back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Devils 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 1

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning visit the Devils on Sunday

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Islanders 2

Recap: Lightning 4, Islanders 2