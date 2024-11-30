Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back at home

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning play Atlantic Division opponent Toronto for the second time this season on Saturday at AMALIE Arena...Toronto beat Tampa Bay 5-2 on Oct. 21 behind two goals and an assist from Maple Leaf William Nylander. Defenseman Victor Hedman led Tampa Bay with two assists...The Lightning are 47-53-12 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 24-26-5 at home...The Lightning are 6-6-3 against Toronto in the past five seasons...The Lightning went 2-0-2 against Toronto last season, falling 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 21 before losing in OT again on Nov. 6. The Bolts won the final two games, a 4-1 victory on April 3 and a 6-4 win on April 17...Nikita Kucherov scored 5-7—12 against Toronto last season, while five players averaged a point-per-game, including Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos...Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone start against Toronto, going 1-0-0 and stopping 28 of 29 shots for a .966 save percentage...He is 15-10-2 with a .921 save percentage in his career against Toronto.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, December 5 vs. San Jose Sharks

Sunday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, December 10 at Edmonton Oilers