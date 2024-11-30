Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back at home

Following Friday's OT win in Nashville, the Lightning return to Tampa to host the Leafs

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ THIRDS _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 30 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning play Atlantic Division opponent Toronto for the second time this season on Saturday at AMALIE Arena...Toronto beat Tampa Bay 5-2 on Oct. 21 behind two goals and an assist from Maple Leaf William Nylander. Defenseman Victor Hedman led Tampa Bay with two assists...The Lightning are 47-53-12 all-time against the Maple Leafs, including 24-26-5 at home...The Lightning are 6-6-3 against Toronto in the past five seasons...The Lightning went 2-0-2 against Toronto last season, falling 4-3 in overtime on Oct. 21 before losing in OT again on Nov. 6. The Bolts won the final two games, a 4-1 victory on April 3 and a 6-4 win on April 17...Nikita Kucherov scored 5-7—12 against Toronto last season, while five players averaged a point-per-game, including Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos...Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone start against Toronto, going 1-0-0 and stopping 28 of 29 shots for a .966 save percentage...He is 15-10-2 with a .921 save percentage in his career against Toronto.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
3rd Jersey Holiday Stocking
The holidays are here! Check out the newest Tampa Bay Lightning holiday collection, including the new 3rd Jersey holiday stocking. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, December 5 vs. San Jose Sharks
Sunday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks
Tuesday, December 10 at Edmonton Oilers

News Feed

The Backcheck: Bolts overcome a pair of injuries, defeat Preds in OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday

The Backcheck: Bolts have three leads erased, fall to Washington

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

Recap: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

Kim Figueroa honored as Lightning Community Hero

Jon Cooper set to coach in his 900th career game 

Nuts & Bolts: Welcoming Washington

Sights & Sounds from Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Backcheck: Bolts win big over the Avs

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Avalanche 2

Recap: Lightning 8, Avalanche 2

Joey Long honored as Lightning Community Hero

Mitchell Chaffee's personal fight

Nuts & Bolts: Bolts host the Avs on Hockey Fights Cancer night