Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back against the Pens

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday:

When: Tuesday, January 13 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Gage Goncalves - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Nick Paul - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

Tampa Bay closes its Pennsylvania back to back on Tuesday with a visit to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena...The Lightning are 0-1-0 against the Penguins this year, losing 4-3 on Dec. 4 at home...Brandon Hagel scored two goals in that game, while Nikita Kucherov (1-1—2) and Darren Raddysh (0-2—2) each had two points and goalie Jonas Johansson made 27 saves in the loss...The Lightning are 48-54-9 all-time against Pittsburgh, including 18-31-6 on the road...Steven Stamkos is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus the Penguins with 18-30--48 in 44 games, followed by Vincent Lecavalier’s 27-18—45 in 52 career games...Kucherov leads active Lightning players with 13-30—43 in 31 games against Pittsburgh...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 12-7-1 career record against the Penguins with a .904 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average...Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .906 save percentage as a Bolt and 1-3-0 with an .885 save percentage overall in his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Friday, January 16 at St. Louis Blues

Sunday, January 18 at Dallas Stars

Tuesday, January 20 vs. San Jose Sharks