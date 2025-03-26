Nuts & Bolts: Utah in town for a rematch

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.

When: Thursday, March 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face Utah Hockey Club for the second time in six days when Utah visits AMALIE Arena this Thursday at 7 p.m....The game marks the first matchup between the franchises in Tampa since Utah joined the NHL prior to this season...Utah took a 6-4 victory when the teams faced off for the first time last Saturday in Salt Lake City...Utah led 2-0 in that game before Tampa Bay came back to tie the game...The Lightning again tied the game at 3-3 before Utah outscored the visitors the rest of the way...Jake Guentzel led Tampa Bay with a goal and two assists in that game, while Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning...Nine different players recorded a point for the Bolts...Goalie Brandon Halverson finished with 19 saves in his first career NHL start in that game... The Lightning are 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill versus Utah through one game this season...Utah won 52.3% of faceoffs in the initial matchup, while Tampa Bay outshot the home team 27 to 25.

Item of the Game

Women in Sports Night - New Women's Drops

Tonight the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate Women In Sports, with the latest drop for the ladies. Check out the newest '47 women's headwear collection, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, March 29 vs. New York Islanders

Tuesday, April 1 at New York Islanders

Thursday, April 3 at Ottawa Senators