Nuts & Bolts: Leafs in town for a playoff rematch

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

When: Saturday, October 21 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Alex Barre-Boulet - Braydent Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Tanner Jeannot - Nick Paul - Waltteri Merela

Conor Sheary - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Maple Leafs are playing the first of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts posted a 1-2-0 record vs. TOR last season, winning one of two matchups at home and dropping the lone contest at Scotiabank Arena...Mikhail Sergachev (1-2—3) and Steven Stamkos (0-3—3) were tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. TOR last season, while Alex Killorn (2-0—2) and Vladislav Namestnikov (2-0—2) were tied for the team lead in goals...Stamkos is riding a six-game point streak vs. TOR (2-8—10) and has points in 15 of his last 19 games vs. TOR (6-23—29)...Stamkos has found the scoresheet in six straight home games vs. TOR (1-8—9) and 15 of his last 16 home games vs. TOR (5-17—22)...Stamkos has pointed in 21 of his 24 career home games vs. TOR (10-22—32)...Stamkos has recorded more points vs. TOR than any other NHL franchise (22- 39—61, 48 GP)...Nikita Kucherov has recorded points in 12 of his last 13 contests vs. TOR (9-8—17) and has points in eight consecutive home games vs. TOR (6-4—10) with goals in six of those eight games...Mikhail Sergachev has found the scoresheet in three of his last four games vs. TOR (1-3—4)...Conor Sheary has five points over his last eight games vs. TOR (2-3—5)...Victor Hedman has recorded seven points over his last eight home games vs. TOR (2-5—7)... The Bolts are 5-5-0 in their last 10 home games vs. TOR and 4-5-1 in the last 10 meetings overall... Tampa Bay is 45-52-8 with two ties all-time vs. TOR, including a home record of 23-26-3 with one tie...Stamkos (22-39— 61) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. TOR and is tied with Vincent Lecavalier (22-30—52) for the all-time lead in goals.

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body, out

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

