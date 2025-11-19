Nuts & Bolts: Three-game homestand wraps up against the Oilers

Edmonton makes their lone visit to Tampa to face the Lightning on Thursday

TBLvsEDM_112025_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Oilers on Thursday.

When: Thursday, November 20 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: ESPN+/Hulu

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Dominic James - Yanni Gourde
Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Edmonton Oilers in the first of two meetings in 2025-26 when the latter visits Benchmark International Arena on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. game...The series closes on March 21 in Edmonton...Tampa Bay is 22-21-5 all-time against the Oilers, including 15-7-3 on home ice...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise leader in scoring against Edmonton with 13-19—32 in 18 career games, followed by Steven Stamkos’ 16-7—23 in 19 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-4-0 with a .913 save percentage against the Oilers in his NHL career, while Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with a .905 save percentage as a Bolt versus Edmonton...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 last season against the Oilers, losing a Dec. 10 road game 2-1 before winning the Feb. 25 rematch 4-1...Kucherov led the Lightning in scoring last season with 0-3—3, while Jake Guentzel had 1-1—2 and Brayden Point had 0-2—2...Vasilevskiy started both games against the Oilers last season, finishing 1-1-0 with a .959 save percentage and 1.53 goals against average.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 22 at Washington Capitals
Monday, November 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday, November 26 vs. Calgary Flames

