Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Tuesday.

When: Thursday, March 30 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: ESPN+

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Tyler Motte

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Conor Sheary

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Predators are playing the first of two matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena... The Bolts are opening the season against NSH for the first time in franchise history...Tampa Bay posted a 2-0-0 record vs. NSH last season with a 3-2 overtime win Nov. 19 at Bridgestone Arena and a 5-2 victory Dec. 8 at AMALIE Arena...Brayden Point (2-2—4) led the Lightning in goals vs. NSH last season and was tied with Nikita Kucherov (1-3—4) for the team lead in points...Steven Stamkos is riding a 12-game point streak vs. NSH (10- 11—21) with goals in nine of those 12 contests... Stamkos has pointed in seven consecutive home games vs. NSH (5-6—11)...Kucherov has recorded points in seven consecutive contests vs. NSH (5-8—13) with assists in each of the last six meetings...Kucherov has pointed in three straight home games vs. NSH (1-4—5)...Point is riding a six- game point streak vs. NSH (4-4—8) and has found the scoresheet in 13 of the last 15 meetings (6-13—19)...Point has picked up points in six of his last seven home games vs. NSH (4-4—8)...Conor Sheary is riding a three-game point streak vs. NSH (0-2—2)...Victor Hedman has points in four of his last five contests vs. NSH (1-4—5)...Hedman has found the scoresheet in 10 of his 13 career home games vs. NSH (2-11—13)...Mikhail Sergachev has pointed in three straight contests vs. NSH (0-3—3) and 11 of the last 13 meetings (0-14—14)...Sergachev has picked up points in five of his last six home games vs. NSH (0-6—6)...Tampa Bay is 22-15-3 with two ties all-time vs. NSH, including a home record of 10-7-1 with two ties...Stamkos (16-16—32) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. NSH.

Game ONe

Join us to begin the 2023-24 season on Water Street. The fun starts at 1 p.m. with an entire day of festivities, including food and drink specials, a Lightning Player Blue Carpet Walk through Ford Thunder Alley and a special musical performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Big Boi!

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Limited Edition 2023-24 Home Opener Puck

Commemorate the Lightning's 2023-24 Home Opener with this Limited Edition Puck. Available today in store and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, October 14 at Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, October 15 at Ottawa Senators

Tuesday, October 17 at Buffalo Sabres