Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Sharks on Thursday

By Benjamin Pierce
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 5 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning open their December schedule with a matchup against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at home...The Lightning swept the Sharks in 2023-24, winning an Oct. 24 game 6-0 before winning the March 21 rematch by a 4-1 score...Nikita Kucherov had 0-5—5 to lead the Bolts in scoring against San Jose last year, including a four-assist night on March 21...Brayden Point posted 3-1—4, including a 2-1—3 line on March 21...Goalie Jonas Johansson stopped all 23 shots for the shutout victory in October, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 22 shots for a .955 SV% and win on March 21...Vasilevskiy leads the Lightning against San Jose with a career record of 7-2-0 and a .923 save percentage...Tampa Bay holds a 27-20-3 record all-time against the Sharks, including a 14-10-2 run at AMALIE Arena...The Lightning are 7-0-1 against the Sharks in the past five seasons...Steven Stamkos leads Lightning players in career scoring against the Sharks with 15-16—31 in 23 games...Kucherov has 7-14—21 in 18 games, and Victor Hedman leads on defense with 5-13—18.

The Road Ahead
Sunday, December 8 at Vancouver Canucks
Tuesday, December 10 at Edmonton Oilers
Thursday, December 12 at Calgary Flames

