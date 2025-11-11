Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Rangers in midweek matchup

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Rangers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, November 12 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

TV Coverage: TNT

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Jack Finley - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will aim for its fifth straight win on home ice when the New York Rangers visit Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...It marks the first of three games between the teams this season... The Lightning are 53-50-10 all-time against the Rangers, including 28-20-8 at home...Martin St. Louis is the franchise scoring leader against the Rangers with 20-26—46 in 46 career games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 10-27—37 in 30 games...Tampa Bay went 2-1-0 against New York in 2024-25, outscoring the Rangers 11-7...Brayden Point (3-3—6 in 3 GP) and Kucherov (2-4—6 in 2 GP) led the Lightning in scoring against New York a season ago...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 7-8-2 career record against the Rangers along with a .915 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average... He went 2-0-0 against New York a season ago with a .964 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .818 save percentage...Last season marked Johansson’s first NHL start against New York, a team he has an .826 career save percentage against.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, November 15 at Florida Panthers

Sunday, November 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Tuesday, November 18 vs. New Jersey Devils