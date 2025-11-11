Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Rangers in midweek matchup

The Bolts and Rangers play the first of their three-game regular season series on Wednesday

By Benjamin Pierce
Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Rangers on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, November 12 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV Coverage: TNT
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Jack Finley - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will aim for its fifth straight win on home ice when the New York Rangers visit Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday...It marks the first of three games between the teams this season... The Lightning are 53-50-10 all-time against the Rangers, including 28-20-8 at home...Martin St. Louis is the franchise scoring leader against the Rangers with 20-26—46 in 46 career games, while Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 10-27—37 in 30 games...Tampa Bay went 2-1-0 against New York in 2024-25, outscoring the Rangers 11-7...Brayden Point (3-3—6 in 3 GP) and Kucherov (2-4—6 in 2 GP) led the Lightning in scoring against New York a season ago...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a 7-8-2 career record against the Rangers along with a .915 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average... He went 2-0-0 against New York a season ago with a .964 save percentage, while Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .818 save percentage...Last season marked Johansson’s first NHL start against New York, a team he has an .826 career save percentage against.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, November 15 at Florida Panthers
Sunday, November 16 vs. Vancouver Canucks
Tuesday, November 18 vs. New Jersey Devils

