Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Devils meet for the second time this season

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 16 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning prepare for the lone home game against the New Jersey Devils on their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 44-53-15 all-time against the Devils...The Lightning hold a 9-3-0 record against the Devils across the past five seasons...The Lightning won the first game between the clubs on Oct. 22 by an 8-5 score on a night Brandon Hagel finished with a natural hat-trick as well as an assist and Anthony Cirelli recorded four assists...Defenseman JJ Moser scored 1-2—3 in the game...Jonas Johansson won in net for Tampa Bay, stopping 30 shots...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in career scoring against New Jersey with 24-21—45. Martin St. Louis (18-26—44) and Vincent Lecavalier (16-28—44) are tied for second...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 11-27—38 in 25 career games against New Jersey. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-5-0 in his career against New Jersey with a .903 save percentage...Johansson is 2-0-0 with an .889 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

3rd Jersey Authentic Pro Collection

The 2024 Authentic Pro 3rd Jersey Collection is here. Check out the latest locker room collection and dress like your favorite player. Available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars