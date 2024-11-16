Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Devils meet for the second time this season

Saturday marks the lone meeting between the two clubs in Tampa

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 16 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's Practice (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Cam Atkinson
Gage Goncalves - Conor Geekie - Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning prepare for the lone home game against the New Jersey Devils on their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 44-53-15 all-time against the Devils...The Lightning hold a 9-3-0 record against the Devils across the past five seasons...The Lightning won the first game between the clubs on Oct. 22 by an 8-5 score on a night Brandon Hagel finished with a natural hat-trick as well as an assist and Anthony Cirelli recorded four assists...Defenseman JJ Moser scored 1-2—3 in the game...Jonas Johansson won in net for Tampa Bay, stopping 30 shots...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in career scoring against New Jersey with 24-21—45. Martin St. Louis (18-26—44) and Vincent Lecavalier (16-28—44) are tied for second...Nikita Kucherov leads active Bolts with 11-27—38 in 25 career games against New Jersey. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 8-5-0 in his career against New Jersey with a .903 save percentage...Johansson is 2-0-0 with an .889 save percentage.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, November 19 at Pittsburgh Penguins
Thursday, November 21 at Columbus Blue Jackets
Saturday, November 23 vs. Dallas Stars

