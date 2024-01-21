Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Red Wings face-off in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

When: Sunday, January 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix

Emile Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 23 at Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, January 25 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Saturday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils