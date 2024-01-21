Nuts & Bolts: Lightning and Red Wings face-off in Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.
When: Sunday, January 21 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, Michigan
TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com
Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Steven Stamkos - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Mikey Eyssimont - Tyler Motte - Conor Sheary
Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan - Nick Perbix
Emile Lilleberg - Max Crozier
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Injuries
Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week
Tanner Jeannot - Lower-body - Week-to-Week
The Road Ahead
Tuesday, January 23 at Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, January 25 vs. Arizona Coyotes - Buy Tickets
Saturday, January 27 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets