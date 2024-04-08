Nuts & Bolts: Bolts and Blue Jackets face off on Tuesday

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, April 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Monday's Practice (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Tyler Motte

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Haydn Fleury - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and Blue Jackets are playing the third of three matchups this season and the only meeting at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 1-1-0 vs. CBJ this season following two games at Nationwide Arena, a 4-2 loss Nov. 2 and a 4-2 win Feb. 10...Brandon Hagel (1-2—3) and Steven Stamkos (2-1—3) are tied for the Tampa Bay team lead in points vs. CBJ this season with Stamkos leading the way in goals while Hagel and Nikita Kucherov (0-2—2) are pacing the team in assists...Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in 10 of his last 13 games vs. CBJ (12-18—30) with goals in nine of the 13 contests...Kucherov has recorded two or more points in six consecutive home games vs. CBJ (6-11—17) with goals in five of the six meetings...Brayden Point has 14 points over his last 10 home games vs. CBJ (9-5—14)...Stamkos is riding a three-game point streak vs. CBJ (2-3—5) and has pointed in eight of the last nine meetings (7-8—15)...Hagel has recorded seven points over his last four contests vs. CBJ (3-4—7)...Victor Hedman has picked up points in eight of his last nine games vs. CBJ (1-11—12) and four consecutive meetings on home ice (1-6—7)...Anthony Duclair has recorded 15 points over his last nine games vs. CBJ (3-12—15)...Andrei Vasilevskiy has won seven straight starts vs. CBJ with a .910 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average during that span...In 19 career starts vs. CBJ, Vasilevskiy is 15-4-0 with a .927 SV%, 2.21 GAA and three shutouts... The Bolts are 9-1-0 in their last 10 home games vs. CBJ and 8-2-0 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 32-15-0 with one tie all-time vs. CBJ, including a home record of 18-5-0...Kucherov (13-24—37) holds the Lightning franchise records for career assists and points vs. CBJ while Stamkos (17-19—36) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Tanner Jeannot - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Anthony Cirelli - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Margaritaville Collection Launch

The latest Tampa Bay Sports collaboration is here and this time we're taking it to the beach! Shop the all new Tampa Bay Lightning Margaritaville collection, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, April 11 vs. Ottawa Senators - Buy Now

Saturday, April 13 at Washington Capitals

Monday, April 15 vs. Buffalo Sabres - Buy Now