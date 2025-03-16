Nuts & Bolts: St. Patrick's Day matchup against Flyers

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.

When: Monday, March 17 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

Tampa Bay wil stop at AMALIE Arena for a one-game homestand on Monday when they host the Philadelphia Flyers four days after falling to the Flyers 4-3 in a shootout on the road...Tampa Bay is looking for their first win over the Flyers after losing both games against Philadelphia in the shootout this season, including a 2-1 falter on Nov. 7...Brandon Hagel leads Tampa Bay in scoring against the Flyers in 2024-25 with 0-2—2 in two games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 of 31 shots for a .968 save percentage in the Nov. 7 shootout loss, while net partner Jonas Johansson stopped 26 of 29 Flyers shots for an .897 save percentage last Thursday...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in career scoring against Philadelphia, scoring 15-43—58 in 44 games...Steven Stamkos is second with 28-28—56 in 43 games, followed by Vincent Lecavalier’s 15-27—42 in 52 games...Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 9-24—33 in 40 games against the Flyers, while Nikita Kucherov has 10-22— 32 in 27 games...Vasilevskiy is the franchise’s leader in net versus Philadelphia, going 14-4-1 in 19 starts with a .931 save percentage...Johansson’s lone start against the Flyers was last week.

Item of the Game

Levelwear St. Patrick's Day TeeCheck out the latest drop from Levelwear, and grab your Tampa Bay Lightning St. Patrick's Day tee today! Shop the full St. Patrick's Day collection, available in store at Amalie Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, March 20 at Dallas Stars

Saturday, March 22 at Utah Hockey Club

Sunday, March 23 at Vegas Golden Knights