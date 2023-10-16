Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Sabres on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, October 17 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

TV coverage: ESPN (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: ESPN+

Projected Lineup (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Tanner Jeannot - Anthony Cirelli - Mikey Eyssimont

Conor Shear - Nick Paul - Alex Barre-Boulet

Austin Watson - Luke Glendening - Waltteri Merela

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev - Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan - Erik Cernak

Goaltenders

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Tuesday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Sabres are playing the first of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at KeyBank Center...The Bolts posted a 2-1-1 record vs. BUF last season, including a 1-1-0 mark in the two games at KeyBank Center...Brayden Point (5-4—9) led Tampa Bay in goals vs. BUF last season and was tied with Nikita Kucherov (1-8—9) for the team lead in points...Kucherov is riding a 13-game point streak vs. BUF (10-13—23) and has points in six straight contests at BUF (5-7—12)...Kucherov has points in 15 of his 16 career games at BUF (10- 14—24) and has found the scoresheet in 22 of his last 23 contests vs. BUF overall (14-20—34)...Point is riding a six-game point streak vs. BUF (5-6—11) and has scored a goal in four consecutive matchups...Point has found the scoresheet in six of his last seven contests at BUF (4-3—7)...Steven Stamkos has picked up points in six straight games vs. BUF (4-7—11), along with 11 of the last 13 meetings (6-11—17)...Brandon Hagel has found the scoresheet in four of his five career games vs. BUF (3-4—7)...Anthony Cirelli has points in six of his last eight contests vs. BUF (3-5—8)...Nick Paul is riding a five-game point streak vs. BUF (1-4—5) and has recorded a point in each of his five games vs. BUF since being acquired by Tampa Bay in 2022...Victor Hedman has points in five of his last six contests vs. BUF (1-6—7) ...The Lightning are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games at BUF and 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 50-49-9 with five ties all time vs. BUF, including a road record of 26-25-3 with two ties... Tampa Bay has scored five or more goals in eight of their last 10 games vs. BUF (total: 47 goals)...The Lightning have scored a power-play goal in nine of their last 11 meetings with BUF...Stamkos (22-25—47) holds the Bolts franchise records for career goals and points vs. BUF

Injuries

Tyler Motte - Upper-body injury, out

Steven Stamkos - Lower-body injury, day-to-day

Andrei Vasilevskiy - Back, out

The Road Ahead

Thursday, October 19 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Saturday, October 21 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, October 24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes