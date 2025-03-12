Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues in Philly

Tampa Bay makes its lone trip of the season to the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ AWAY _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

When: Tuesday, March 11 - 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup
Tampa Bay will continue their three-game roadtrip in Philadelphia on Thursday as they look to even the season series with the Philadelphia Flyers...Philadelphia won a Nov. 7 game 2-1 in a shootout... Nikita Kucherov scored the lone Lightning goal in that game, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves on 31 Flyers shots...Tampa Bay is 54-46-12 against the Flyers all-time, including 24-23-8 on the road...The Lightning went 2-1-0 against Philadelphia in 2023-24 and were co-led in scoring by Kucherov (3-3—6) and Darren Raddysh (0-6—6)...The Lightning hold a 7-2-0 record since the 2020- 21 season against Philadelphia...Martin St. Louis is the franchise leader in scoring against the Flyers, posting 15-43—58 in 44 games. Steven Stamkos ranks second with 28-28—56, while Kucherov leads active Bolts and sits fourth all-time with 10-22—32 in 27 games...Vasilevskiy is off to an 0-0-1 start against Philadelphia this season after starting all three games last season against the Flyers, posting a 2-1-0 record and .919 save percentage...Vasilevskiy is the franchise leader against Philadelphia, going 14-4-0 with a .929 save percentage and four shutouts in 18 career starts against the Flyers.

Item of the Game
January and February Goal Puck Auction
January and February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, March 15 at Boston Bruins
Monday, March 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Thursday, March 20 at Dallas Stars

