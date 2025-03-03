Nuts & Bolts: Red hot Lightning roll into Sunrise 

The Bolts have won eight-consecutive games entering Monday's matchup with their in-state rivals

MK0007 - NUTS and BOLTS _ AWAY _ 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

When: Monday, March 3 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons
Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup
The NHL fight for Florida takes center stage on Monday as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers (37-21-3 this season) at 7 p.m...Tampa Bay is 71-65-23 all-time against the Panthers and 1-1-0 so far this season...Florida won a 4-2 game on Dec. 22 in Tampa before the Lightning won the following night in a 4-0 shutout victory in Sunrise...The Panthers led the Atlantic Division standings with 77 points after Saturday’s games...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring against the Panthers with 41-40—81 in 67 career games, followed by Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier... Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts in scoring against the Panthers with 7-41—48 in 66 games...Forward Nikita Kucherov is fifth and averages more than a point per game versus Florida with 20-25—45 in 36 career matchups...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is the franchise leader in victories against Florida with his 16-14-1 record. Vasilevskiy has a .910 save percentage in his career against the Panthers...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .932 save percentage and the shutout from earlier this season.

Item of the Game
St Patrick's Day Collection
Gear up for St. Patrick's Day with the latest from the Tampa Bay Lightning! Shop the full collection, available in store at AMALIE Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Saturday, March 8 vs. Boston Bruins

News Feed

Mishkin's Musings: On a transformational 10-game segment

Bolts Blogs: A Julien BriseBois trade masterclass

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Capitals 1

The Backcheck: More Big Cat magic, defensive focus extend Lightning's win streak to eight

Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 1

Brandon Hagel named NHL's Second Star of February

Nuts & Bolts: Matinee matchup in Washington

Kevin Smiley, Arthenia Joyner and Les Miller shine at Lightning’s Black Heritage Night

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy silences Calgary as Bolts win streak hits seven games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Flames 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Flames 0

Jovan McNeill honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Finishing out February against Calgary

Puck Artist Spotlight: Zulu Painter 

Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Oilers 1

The Backcheck: Bolts stay hot, score four unanswered to defeat Oilers

Recap: Lightning 4, Oilers 1