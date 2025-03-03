Nuts & Bolts: Red hot Lightning roll into Sunrise 

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

When: Monday, March 3 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Zemgus Girgensons

Mitchell Chaffee - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Monday's Matchup

The NHL fight for Florida takes center stage on Monday as the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers (37-21-3 this season) at 7 p.m...Tampa Bay is 71-65-23 all-time against the Panthers and 1-1-0 so far this season...Florida won a 4-2 game on Dec. 22 in Tampa before the Lightning won the following night in a 4-0 shutout victory in Sunrise...The Panthers led the Atlantic Division standings with 77 points after Saturday’s games...Steven Stamkos is the franchise leader in scoring against the Panthers with 41-40—81 in 67 career games, followed by Martin St. Louis and Vincent Lecavalier... Defenseman Victor Hedman leads active Bolts in scoring against the Panthers with 7-41—48 in 66 games...Forward Nikita Kucherov is fifth and averages more than a point per game versus Florida with 20-25—45 in 36 career matchups...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is the franchise leader in victories against Florida with his 16-14-1 record. Vasilevskiy has a .910 save percentage in his career against the Panthers...Goalie partner Jonas Johansson is 1-1-0 with a .932 save percentage and the shutout from earlier this season.

Item of the Game

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, March 4 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Thursday, March 6 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Saturday, March 8 vs. Boston Bruins