Nuts & Bolts: On the road for a must win Game 6

The Lightning head back to Montreal on Friday needing a win to keep their season alive

260430-Nuts-Bolts-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Friday:

When: Friday, May 1 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC
TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel
Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Conor Geekie - Corey Perry 

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning play in a must-win Game 6 on Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal as they look to force a Game 7 in their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Montreal Canadiens...The teams traded overtime losses in the first three games of the series for a 2-1 Canadiens advantage, but the Lightning won Game 4 in 3-2 fashion before Montreal took Game 5 by the same score...Tampa Bay is 14-10 all-time in the playoffs versus the Canadiens...Jake Guentzel leads the team in scoring so far this postseason with 2-6—8 in five games, followed by Brandon Hagel’s 6-1—7...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-3 with an .880 save percentage in the series...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-8—19 in 18 games, while Vasilevskiy carries a 6-4 career record and .912 save percentage versus the team into Game 6.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2026 Be the Thunder Playoffs Collection
Grab your official Be The Thunder 2026 Playoff gear today!  Get your tees, koozies, pucks, pins and more, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last. 

The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)

  • Game 7: Lightning vs. Canadiens - Sunday, May 3*

Lightning vs. Canadiens

Friday, May 1 @ 7 p.m.
📍Water Works Park | 1701 N Highland Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

News Feed

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Nuts & Bolts: Back on home ice for a pivotal Game 5

Nikita Kucherov named finalist for the 2025-26 Ted Lindsay Award

Cooper, Kucherov join Stanley Cup Playoffs top 10 lists in Sunday’s win

The Backcheck: Comeback Bolts do it again to even First Round series 2-2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2

‘Ultimate warrior’: McDonagh set for 200th career playoff game Sunday

The FourCheck: Four numbers to consider ahead of Game 4

Nuts & Bolts: Going for the series split in Montreal

The Backcheck: Vasilevskiy gets Bolts to overtime but Canadiens take Game 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 - OT - Game 3

Game 3 Recap: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2 - OT

Nuts & Bolts: Game 3 in Montreal