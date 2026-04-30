Nuts & Bolts: On the road for a must win Game 6

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 on Friday:

When: Friday, May 1 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bell Centre - Montréal, QC

TV Coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Yanni Gourde - Anthony Cirelli - Jake Guentzel

Gage Goncalves - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Conor Geekie - Corey Perry

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning play in a must-win Game 6 on Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal as they look to force a Game 7 in their First Round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup against the Montreal Canadiens...The teams traded overtime losses in the first three games of the series for a 2-1 Canadiens advantage, but the Lightning won Game 4 in 3-2 fashion before Montreal took Game 5 by the same score...Tampa Bay is 14-10 all-time in the playoffs versus the Canadiens...Jake Guentzel leads the team in scoring so far this postseason with 2-6—8 in five games, followed by Brandon Hagel’s 6-1—7...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 2-3 with an .880 save percentage in the series...Nikita Kucherov is the franchise’s career playoff scoring leader against Montreal with 11-8—19 in 18 games, while Vasilevskiy carries a 6-4 career record and .912 save percentage versus the team into Game 6.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

2026 Be the Thunder Playoffs Collection

Grab your official Be The Thunder 2026 Playoff gear today! Get your tees, koozies, pucks, pins and more, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead ( * if necessary)