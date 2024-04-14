Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off the final regular season homestand

The Lightning will try to snap a two-game skid on Monday against Buffalo

TBLvsBUF_041524_Nuts&Bolts
By Chris Krenn
By Chris Krenn

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

When: Monday, April 15 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FMLightning Radio 24/7
Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel
Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee
Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Conor Sheary

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning and the Sabres are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 1-0-2 vs. BUF this season with both teams scoring seven goals over the three previous matchups... Brandon Hagel (2-2—4) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in goals and points vs. BUF this season while Anthony Cirelli (0-3—3) is pacing the team in assists...Hagel was drafted by BUF in 2016 (6th round, 159th overall) and has pointed in six of his eight career matchups vs. BUF (5-6—11)...Cirelli is riding a three-game point streak vs. BUF (0-3—3) and has picked up points in eight of the last 10 meetings (3-7—10)...Nikita Kucherov is riding a 12-game home point streak vs. BUF (7-10—17) and has found the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 meetings overall (10-14—24)...Brayden Point has picked up points in eight of his last nine games vs. BUF (6-7—13) and has eight points over the last four meetings at AMALIE Arena (3-5—8)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in six of his last eight contests vs. BUF (4-7—11) and has recorded an assist in four of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (1- 4—5)...Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 12 home games vs. BUF (4-8—12)... Since being acquired by the Lightning in 2022, Nick Paul has picked up points in six of his eight contests vs. BUF (2-5—7)... The Bolts are 7-0-3 in their last 10 home games vs. BUF and 5-2-3 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 51-49- 11 with five ties all time vs. BUF, including a home record of 24-24-7 with three ties...Stamkos (22-25—47) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. BUF and is tied with Martin St. Louis (15-25—40) for the all-time lead in assists.

Injuries
Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day
Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day
Tyler Motte - Lower-body, Day-today
Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 Playoff Pack
The Road Ahead
Wednesday, April 17 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs - Buy Now

