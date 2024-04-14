Nuts & Bolts: Kicking off the final regular season homestand

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

When: Monday, April 15 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: Bally Sports Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Anthony Duclair - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Conor Sheary

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Matt Dumba

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Matt Tomkins

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and the Sabres are playing the fourth of four matchups this season and the second of two meetings at AMALIE Arena...The Bolts are 1-0-2 vs. BUF this season with both teams scoring seven goals over the three previous matchups... Brandon Hagel (2-2—4) leads all Tampa Bay skaters in goals and points vs. BUF this season while Anthony Cirelli (0-3—3) is pacing the team in assists...Hagel was drafted by BUF in 2016 (6th round, 159th overall) and has pointed in six of his eight career matchups vs. BUF (5-6—11)...Cirelli is riding a three-game point streak vs. BUF (0-3—3) and has picked up points in eight of the last 10 meetings (3-7—10)...Nikita Kucherov is riding a 12-game home point streak vs. BUF (7-10—17) and has found the scoresheet in 14 of the last 16 meetings overall (10-14—24)...Brayden Point has picked up points in eight of his last nine games vs. BUF (6-7—13) and has eight points over the last four meetings at AMALIE Arena (3-5—8)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in six of his last eight contests vs. BUF (4-7—11) and has recorded an assist in four of the last five meetings at AMALIE Arena (1- 4—5)...Victor Hedman has found the scoresheet in nine of his last 12 home games vs. BUF (4-8—12)... Since being acquired by the Lightning in 2022, Nick Paul has picked up points in six of his eight contests vs. BUF (2-5—7)... The Bolts are 7-0-3 in their last 10 home games vs. BUF and 5-2-3 in the last 10 meetings overall...Tampa Bay is 51-49- 11 with five ties all time vs. BUF, including a home record of 24-24-7 with three ties...Stamkos (22-25—47) holds the Lightning franchise records for career goals and points vs. BUF and is tied with Martin St. Louis (15-25—40) for the all-time lead in assists.

Injuries

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body, Day-to-day

Jonas Johansson - Lower-body, Day-to-day

Tyler Motte - Lower-body, Day-today

Mikhail Sergachev - Lower-body, Out

