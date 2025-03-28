Nuts & Bolts: It's Kids Day at AMALIE Arena

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 229 - 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

An animated broadcast of the game will be available online at TampaBayLightning.com/HockeyParadise and in the Lightning App

Lines from Friday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nick Paul

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Yanni Gourde - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning aim for their first win over the New York Islanders this season when the Islanders visit AMALIE Arena on Thursday for a 2 p.m. matinee...The Lightning fell 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 1 in this season’s first matchup between the teams. The three-game series ends next Tuesday on the road...Tampa Bay holds a 58-45-10 record all-time against the Islanders, a run that includes a 33-17-7 pace on home ice...The Lightning are 7-2-1 in the previous 10 games between the teams... Six different players had points for Tampa Bay in the first matchup this season, while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy ended with 33 saves on 36 shots on goal...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise leader in scoring against the Islanders, posting 23-23—46 in 50 games played...Nikita Kucherov leads active players with 10-21—31 in 30 games against New York, good for fourth-most in Bolts history...Victor Hedman (5-16—21 in 40 GP) is the next active Bolt...Vasilevskiy is 13-4-1 in his NHL career against the Islanders with a .936 save percentage and three shutouts.

Item of the Game

Ryan McDonagh 1000th Game Tee

Ryan McDonagh played his 1000th game on Thursday night, and tonight we celebrate him with a 1000th game tee. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, April 1 at New York Islanders

Thursday, April 3 at Ottawa Senators

Saturday, April 5 at Buffalo Sabres