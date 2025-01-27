Nuts & Bolts: Hawks in town for a rematch

The two teams met last week in Chicago with the Bolts prevailing in overtime

By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 28 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie
Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will close a two-game season series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena, the second game between the teams in the last five days...Tampa Bay won Friday’s game in Chicago 4-3 in overtime...Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each scored 1-2—3 in that game, with Kucherov scoring the overtime winner on a 4-on-3 power play...Tampa Bay is 36-16-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, including 13-1-1 since the 2019-20 season...Defenseman Victor Hedman leads the Lightning in career scoring against Chicago with 7-28—35 in 31 games...Steven Stamkos is second with 17-17—34 in 29 games...Brayden Point has 12-18—30 in 22 games against Chicago...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 in his career against the Blackhawks with a .930 save percentage...Fellow Bolts goalie Jonas Johansson is 2-1-0 in his Lightning career against Chicago with an .825 save percentage..Johansson stopped 11 of 14 shots for the win when the teams played on Friday.

The Road Ahead
Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Saturday, February 1 vs. New York Islanders
Tuesday, February 4 vs. Ottawa Senators

