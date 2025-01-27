Nuts & Bolts: Hawks in town for a rematch

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, January 28 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Tuesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will close a two-game season series against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at AMALIE Arena, the second game between the teams in the last five days...Tampa Bay won Friday’s game in Chicago 4-3 in overtime...Jake Guentzel and Nikita Kucherov each scored 1-2—3 in that game, with Kucherov scoring the overtime winner on a 4-on-3 power play...Tampa Bay is 36-16-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, including 13-1-1 since the 2019-20 season...Defenseman Victor Hedman leads the Lightning in career scoring against Chicago with 7-28—35 in 31 games...Steven Stamkos is second with 17-17—34 in 29 games...Brayden Point has 12-18—30 in 22 games against Chicago...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 in his career against the Blackhawks with a .930 save percentage...Fellow Bolts goalie Jonas Johansson is 2-1-0 in his Lightning career against Chicago with an .825 save percentage..Johansson stopped 11 of 14 shots for the win when the teams played on Friday.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Levelwear Gasparilla Hoodie

There's still time to grab your favorite Levelwear Gasparilla items! Get yours while supplies last. Shop in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, February 1 vs. New York Islanders

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Ottawa Senators