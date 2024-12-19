Nuts & Bolts: Going for a fourth-straight win

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 19 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Conor Geekie - Cam Atkinson

Gage Goncalves - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mikey Eyssimont

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will continue their holiday homestand on Thursday when they play the St. Louis Blues for the final time this season...The Blues won a Nov. 5 game between the teams 3-2 in St. Louis...The Blues scored three goals after Nick Perbix gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead in the second period...Nikita Kucherov led the Lightning with two assists, and Victor Hedman had the other Bolts goal...Tampa Bay went 1-1-0 against the Blues in 2023-24...Nick Paul and Steven Stamkos each had three points against the Blues last season...The Lightning are 18-26-8 all-time against St. Louis, including 4-4-1 since the beginning of the 2019-20 season...Stamkos leads the franchise in career scoring against the Blues with 7-12—19 in 20 games...Kucherov and Martin St. Louis are tied for second with 17 points...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy won his lone start against St. Louis last season, stopping 28 of 29 shots...Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 23 shots in the Nov. 5 game...The Tampa Bay goalie is 7-4-1 in his career against St. Louis with a .925 save percentage....Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with the Lightning against St. Louis and 1-2-0 in his career.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Third Jersey Thunderbug Plush

It's Day Twelve and the final day of Tampa Bay Sports' Days of Drops, and today we've got the perfect gift for your favorite Lightning fan. Grab the new 3rd Jersey Thunderbug Plush, available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, December 22 vs. Florida Panthers

Monday, December 23 at Florida Panthers

Saturday, December 28 vs. New York Rangers