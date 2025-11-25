Nuts & Bolts: Going for a fifth-straight win against Calgary

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Flames on Wednesday.

When: Wednesday, November 26 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Monday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Yanni Gourde

Curtis Douglas - Jack Finley - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Wednesday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning open their season series against the Calgary Flames with Wednesday’s game at Benchmark International Arena...The teams will meet again on March 22 in Calgary...Tampa Bay holds a 26-19-2 all-time record against the Flames, including 14-9-1 on home ice...The Lightning swept last season’s series, going 2-0-0 and outscoring Calgary 11-3...Nikita Kucherov led the team with 2-5—7 in two games, while Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli each had four points...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy played both games in 2024-25, going 2-0-0 with a .940 save percentage and one shutout...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against the Flames with 7-20—27 in 20 games. Point (5-8—13) and Victor Hedman (0-13—13) are tied as the next active Bolt...Vasilevskiy is 7-6-0 in his career against the Flames with an .893 save percentage...Jonas Johansson has not played the Flames in his NHL career.

The Road Ahead

Friday, November 28 at Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, November 29 at New York Rangers

Tuesday, December 2 at New York Islanders