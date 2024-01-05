Nuts & Bolts: Bolts last stop in Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 6 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV coverage: Bally Sports (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Where to stream it: BallySports.com

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Nick Paul - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary - Tyler Motte - Mikey Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot - Luke Glendening - Austin Watson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Nick Perbix

Calvin de Haan - Darren Raddysh

Declan Carlile - Philippe Myers

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning and Bruins are playing the second of four matchups this season and the first of two meetings at TD Garden...The Bolts skated to a 5-4 overtime win Nov. 20 vs. BOS at AMALIE Arena with Brandon Hagel netting the game-winning goal in overtime...Hagel has recorded seven points in nine career games vs. BOS (6-1—7)...Steven Stamkos has pointed in 10 of his last 13 contests vs. BOS (9-6—15) as well as 10 of his last 13 games at TD Garden (10-2—12)...Brayden Point has picked up points in seven of his last 12 contests vs. BOS (4-6—10) and four of the last five meetings at TD Garden (1-4—5)...Nikita Kucherov has recorded nine points over his last 11 games vs. BOS (1-8—9)...Nick Paul has scored three goals over his last five contests vs. BOS (3-0—3)...Austin Watson scored his first goal with the Lightning Nov. 20 vs. BOS...Tyler Motte has three assists over his last five games vs. BOS (0-3— 3)...Conor Sheary has four points over his last five contests vs. BOS (3-1—4)...Victor Hedman is riding a three-game point streak vs. BOS (2-1—3)...In nine career starts at BOS, Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 3-6-0 record with a .924 save percentage and 2.67 goals against average...Tampa Bay is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games at BOS and 4-5-1 in the last 10 meetings overall...The Bolts are 35-61-10 with nine ties all-time vs. BOS, including a road record of 11-37-4 with six ties...Vincent Lecavalier (20-29—49) holds the Lightning franchise records for career points and assists vs. BOS, while Stamkos (27-14—41) leads the way in goals.

Injuries

Erik Cernak - Upper-body - Day-to-Day

Haydn Fleury - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

Mikhail Sergachev - Upper-body - Week-to-Week

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles Kings - Buy Tickets

Thursday, January 11 vs. New Jersey Devils - Buy Tickets

Saturday, January 13 vs. Anaheim Ducks - Buy Tickets