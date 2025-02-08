Nuts & Bolts: A Saturday matinee in Motor City

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 8 - 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

TV coverage: ABC

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brandon Halverson

Saturday's Matchup

The Lightning will go for a third consecutive Atlantic Division win when they play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Red Wings this season, winning 5-1 on Jan. 18 before losing 2-0 on Jan. 25...Forwards Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Detroit with 1-2—3 this season...The Lightning are 39-37-5 all-time against Detroit, a record that includes an 11-9-1 record since the 2020-21 season... Kucherov leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Red Wings, scoring 21-28—49 across 38 games...Steven Stamkos (23-19—42) is second, followed by defenseman Victor Hedman, who has 5-36—41 in 46 games against Detroit...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started both games against the Red Wings this season, going 1-1-0 with a .971 save percentage and allowing one goal in each game...He is 15-5-0 with a .933 save percentage in his career against Detroit with one shutout.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings

Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken