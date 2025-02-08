Nuts & Bolts: A Saturday matinee in Motor City

Tampa Bay opens a weekend back-to-back against the Red Wings

TBLatDET_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

When: Saturday, February 8 - 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
TV coverage: ABC
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: ESPN+

Lines from Thursday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brandon Halverson

Saturday's Matchup
The Lightning will go for a third consecutive Atlantic Division win when they play the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday...Tampa Bay is 1-1-0 against the Red Wings this season, winning 5-1 on Jan. 18 before losing 2-0 on Jan. 25...Forwards Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel co-lead the Lightning in scoring against Detroit with 1-2—3 this season...The Lightning are 39-37-5 all-time against Detroit, a record that includes an 11-9-1 record since the 2020-21 season... Kucherov leads the Lightning in career scoring against the Red Wings, scoring 21-28—49 across 38 games...Steven Stamkos (23-19—42) is second, followed by defenseman Victor Hedman, who has 5-36—41 in 46 games against Detroit...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started both games against the Red Wings this season, going 1-1-0 with a .971 save percentage and allowing one goal in each game...He is 15-5-0 with a .933 save percentage in his career against Detroit with one shutout.

The Road Ahead
Saturday, February 8 at Detroit Red Wings
Sunday, February 9 at Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, February 23 vs. Seattle Kraken

