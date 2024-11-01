Nuts & Bolts: A rematch in Minnesota

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

When: Friday, November 1 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Wednesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Nick Paul - Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Lightning get a second crack at the Minnesota Wild on Friday night after Minnesota defeated the Bolts by a 4-2 score at AMALIE Arena on Oct. 24...The Lightning are 13-18-4 against the Wild all-time, including 4-3-0 across the last three seasons...Nikita Kucherov leads the Bolts in career scoring against Minnesota with 9-9—18. Victor Hedman has 4-6—10 in 22 career games against the Wild, and Brayden Point has 5-4—9 in 13 games...The Lightning won both matchups between the teams in 2023-24, taking a Jan. 4 game 4-1 before skating to a 7-3 victory on Jan. 18...Hedman led the Bolts with 2-3—5 in last season’s games against Minnesota, and seven different players scored at least two points against the Wild. Kucherov posted 0-4—4 last season...Kucherov scored his eighth goal of the season in the Oct. 24 game against the Wild last week, while Brandon Hagel scored a shorthanded tally for the other Lightning goal...Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 14 of 17 shots in the teams’ first matchup this season and holds a 6-5-2 career record against Minnesota with a .917 save percentage and 2.45 goals against average (GAA).

Item of the game

First of the Month Sale

The Road Ahead

Sunday, November 3 at Winnipeg Jets

Tuesday, November 5 at St. Louis Blues

Thursday, November 7 vs. Philadelphia Flyers