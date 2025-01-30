Nuts & Bolts: A look at Los Angeles

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

When: Thursday, January 30 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's Practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie

Mikey Eyssimont - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning play the Los Angeles Kings for the final time in the 2024-25 regular sea- son when the Kings visit AMALIE Arena on Thursday...Los Angeles won the first matchup between the teams on Jan. 4, a 2-1 loss in Los Angeles...Defenseman Victor Hedman scored Tampa Bay’s only goal in that game, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 19 saves...Tampa Bay is 30-13-5 all-time against the Kings, a record which includes a 6-2-1 run since 2019-20...Steven Stamkos is the team’s all-time leading scorer against Los Angeles with 10-14—24 in 21 games. Nikita Kucherov is second and leads active players with 9-14—23 in 18 games. Hedman has 8-8—16 in 22 games... Vasilevskiy is 9-4-1 in his NHL career against the Kings with a .911 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average...Jonas Johansson has never started against Los Angeles as a Bolt...The Lightning finished the 2023-24 season series against Los Angeles with a 1-0-1 record...Stamkos led the Bolts with 2-0—2, while Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Nick Perbix each had 1-1—2.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, February 1 vs. New York Islanders

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Ottawa Senators

Thursday, February 7 vs. Ottawa Senators