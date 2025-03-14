Nuts & Bolts: A chance to bounce back in Boston

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

When: Saturday, March 14 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Friday's practice (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Yanni Gourde

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

Tampa Bay will visit the Boston Bruins on Saturday and play the team for the second time in eight days as they look to avenge a March 8 loss to Boston at home...Tampa Bay won the first matchup with the Bruins 4-1 on Jan. 9 before the Bruins won 6-2 on Jan. 14 and also took the March 8 game, this time by a 4-0 score...Victor Hedman (1-2—3) and Nikita Kucherov (0-3—3) co-lead the Bolts in scoring against Boston through three games this season...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started all three games, going 1-2-0 with an .892 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 38-64-19 all-time against the Bruins, including 12-39-10 on the road...Vincent Lecavalier is Tampa Bay’s career scoring leader against Boston with 20-29—49 in 50 games, followed by Steven Stamkos’ 27-14—41 in 53 games... Hedman ranks fourth and leads active players with 10-23—33 in 55 games, while Kucherov has scored 11-21—32 through 39 games...Vasilevskiy is 10-13-2 in his NHL career against Boston and has a .913 save percentage...Jonas Johansson is 1-0-0 with an .852 save percentage versus the Bruins.

Item of the Game

January and February Goal Puck Auction Ending Soon

January and February goal pucks, scored by both Lightning players and opponents, are now up for auction. Bid now at TampaBaySports.com.

The Road Ahead

Monday, March 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Thursday, March 20 at Dallas Stars

Saturday, March 22 at Utah Hockey Club