Nikita Kucherov named NHL's first star of the week

NEW YORK (March 23, 2026) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 22.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov moved into first place in the Art Ross Trophy race by leading the NHL in goals (6), assists (t-7), points (13), game-winning goals (t-2), shots on goal (t-20) and plus/minus (+11) across four contests as the Lightning (43-21-5, 91 points) completed a 3-0-1 week. He notched 3-2—5, his seventh career hat trick and ninth career five-point performance (that also included his 63rd career game-winning goal), in a 6-2 triumph over the Seattle Kraken March 17. Kucherov then registered 1-2—3, his ninth three-point effort of the season, in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks March 19. He followed that with 2-2—4, featuring his League-best ninth outing with at least four points in 2025-26, team-leading seventh game-winning goal of the campaign, 40th overall tally of the season and first career shorthanded goal/point, in a 5-2 decision versus the Edmonton Oilers March 21. Kucherov then added one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames March 22. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who was as many as 22 points back of first place in the Art Ross Trophy race this season (through games of Dec. 23), now tops the NHL with 40-79—119 through 65 total appearances as he pursues his third straight and fourth overall scoring title.