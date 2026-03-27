Mishkin's Extra Shift: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT

For most of regulation, the Lightning decisively controlled play. That helped them rally from a 3-1 deficit (for the third straight contest). They were unable to find a fourth goal, however, and eventually lost the game in overtime.

Not only did the Lightning outshoot Seattle, 33-19, but they also owned a staggering shot attempt advantage of 74-34. From the second period on, the edge was 54-20.

But compared to last week’s matchup in Seattle—a 6-2 Lightning win—the Kraken delivered a much better performance. The Kraken played with high compete, a quality evidenced by their ability to protect the front of their net. They blocked 27 shots in the game.

They also generated more scoring chances than they did in the first meeting. Their strongest stretch in this game came in the latter part of the first period into the early minutes of the second.

Seattle opened the scoring at 15:18 of the first, moments after the Lightning completed a successful penalty kill—Emil Lilleberg skated out of the box directly to the bench as the Kraken countered through the neutral zone. Freddy Gaudreau set up Brandon Montour on the right side of the ice, and Montour cut in front to finish an in-alone chance.

Less than two minutes later, one of Seattle’s successful blocks led to a fortunate bounce for the Lightning. Ryan Lindgren got his stick on Brandon Hagel’s attempt from the top of the right circle, but the puck deflected directly to an open Anthony Cirelli at the back post. Cirelli finished his shot at 17:01 for his 20th goal of the season.

The Kraken tallied another goal off the rush before the first period ended, however. Chandler Stephenson got loose down the left wing and delivered a centering pass to Kaapo Kakko in the slot. Kakko one-timed the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy at 18:12.

When Bobby McMann converted on a rebound at 3:35 of the second period, the Lightning trailed by two. But similar to Tuesday’s game against Minnesota, Jake Guentzel tallied a key goal soon after his team fell behind, 3-1. As the Kraken attempted to change defensemen, Darren Raddysh reversed the puck up the ice to Guentzel, who converted on a breakaway at 5:56.

On Tuesday, the Lightning tied the game at three with a second-period power-play goal from Raddysh. In this game, they knotted the score at three with a Corey Perry second-period PPG. Guentzel set up Perry in the slot, and Perry roofed his shot into the top of the net at 10:18.

Over the final 29:42 of regulation, the Lightning dictated nearly all of the play. That was especially true in the third period, a frame in which they out-attempted the Kraken, 24-7. Philipp Grubauer made several key saves in the second half of regulation to prevent the Lightning from grabbing a lead, and the Kraken continued to consistently block shots.

Overtime had a scrambly, wide-open feel. After a centering pass from Berkly Catton to Montour didn’t connect, Nikita Kucherov attempted to poke the puck forward. But Shane Wright forced it back to Montour at the bottom of the left circle. Hagel had broken his stick and attempted to get a new one from the bench, which created a three-on-two for Seattle. Montour snapped a left-circle shot through Vasilevskiy’s pads at 2:47.

For most of the night, the Lightning’s process was strong, and they played well enough to have gotten a better result. But the early deficit meant that a rally was needed just to secure the point they got. And it was an important point, one that increased the Lightning’s season total to 94.

Of their final 11 regular-season games, eight will be played within the Atlantic Division. They continue the homestand on Saturday afternoon against Ottawa, a team they haven’t seen since Opening Night.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game (as selected by Phil Esposito):

Brandon Montour — Kraken. Two goals, including OT GWG.

Philipp Grubauer — Kraken. 30 saves.