Recap: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Benchmark International Arena.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead with a 3-on-2 rush, but Anthony Cirelli tied the game near the net shortly after. The Kraken then scored two straight goals for a 3-1 lead before the Lightning fought back.

Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway, and Corey Perry tied the game midway through the second period. The Kraken won the game in overtime on a shot from Montour.

Guentzel and Charle-Edouard D’Astous each finished with two points for Tampa Bay, which got 15 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay, now 44-21-6 this season, continues its homestand with Saturday’s 1 p.m. divisional matchup against the Ottawa Senators.

Scoring summary

First period

SEA 1, TBL 0

15:18 Brandon Montour (9) - Frederick Gaudreau, Oscar Fisker Molgaard

The Kraken opened the scoring shortly after an unsuccessful power play with a backhand shot by defenseman Brandon Montour on a 3-on-2 rush.

SEA 1, TBL 1

17:01 Anthony Cirelli (20) - Brandon Hagel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

The Lightning tied the game with Anthony Cirelli’s shot at the left post when a pass by Brandon Hagel went off a stick and rolled to an open Cirelli at the net.

SEA 2, TBL 1

18:12 Kaapo Kakko (12) - Chandler Stephenson, Bobby McMann

The Kraken regained their advantage with a shot from the right hashmark.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, SEA 7

Second period

SEA 3, TBL 1

3:35 McMann (25) - Kaapo Kakko, Adam Larsson

Seattle furthered the lead with a rebound goal early in the second period.

SEA 3, TBL 2

5:56 Jake Guentzel (33) - Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Tampa Bay pulled closer to the Kraken thanks to a breakaway score by Jake Guentzel.

SEA 3, TBL 3

10:18 Corey Perry (14) - Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov - PP

The Lightning tied the game on the power play with a Corey Perry shot from the high slot.

Shots on goal: TBL 14, SEA 6

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 10, SEA 4

Overtime

SEA 4, TBL 3

2:47 Montour (10) - Shane Wright, Berkly Catton

A five-hole shot at 3-on-3 ended the night.

Total shots: TBL 32, SEA 19