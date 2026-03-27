Recap: Kraken 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a standings point in a 4-3 overtime loss against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at Benchmark International Arena.
Seattle took a 1-0 lead with a 3-on-2 rush, but Anthony Cirelli tied the game near the net shortly after. The Kraken then scored two straight goals for a 3-1 lead before the Lightning fought back.
Jake Guentzel scored on a breakaway, and Corey Perry tied the game midway through the second period. The Kraken won the game in overtime on a shot from Montour.
Guentzel and Charle-Edouard D’Astous each finished with two points for Tampa Bay, which got 15 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Tampa Bay, now 44-21-6 this season, continues its homestand with Saturday’s 1 p.m. divisional matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
Scoring summary
First period
SEA 1, TBL 0
15:18 Brandon Montour (9) - Frederick Gaudreau, Oscar Fisker Molgaard
The Kraken opened the scoring shortly after an unsuccessful power play with a backhand shot by defenseman Brandon Montour on a 3-on-2 rush.
SEA 1, TBL 1
17:01 Anthony Cirelli (20) - Brandon Hagel, Charle-Edouard D’Astous
The Lightning tied the game with Anthony Cirelli’s shot at the left post when a pass by Brandon Hagel went off a stick and rolled to an open Cirelli at the net.
SEA 2, TBL 1
18:12 Kaapo Kakko (12) - Chandler Stephenson, Bobby McMann
The Kraken regained their advantage with a shot from the right hashmark.
Shots on goal: TBL 7, SEA 7
Second period
SEA 3, TBL 1
3:35 McMann (25) - Kaapo Kakko, Adam Larsson
Seattle furthered the lead with a rebound goal early in the second period.
SEA 3, TBL 2
5:56 Jake Guentzel (33) - Darren Raddysh, Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Tampa Bay pulled closer to the Kraken thanks to a breakaway score by Jake Guentzel.
SEA 3, TBL 3
10:18 Corey Perry (14) - Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov - PP
The Lightning tied the game on the power play with a Corey Perry shot from the high slot.
Shots on goal: TBL 14, SEA 6
Third period
None.
Shots on goal: TBL 10, SEA 4
Overtime
SEA 4, TBL 3
2:47 Montour (10) - Shane Wright, Berkly Catton
A five-hole shot at 3-on-3 ended the night.
Total shots: TBL 32, SEA 19