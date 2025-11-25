Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Flyers 0

This was a low-scoring, low-shot, low-chance game for both teams. But the Lightning did more with the chances they generated, scoring a goal in each of the first two periods before adding an empty-netter in the closing seconds.

The teams combined for only 38 shots on net (20-18 Philadelphia), and attempts were just 45-44 in favor of Tampa Bay. Grade-A looks were hard to come by, as both clubs defended tightly. The Lightning had more of them than Philadelphia, however, and most of them came off the rush. Their first goal occurred shortly after an offensive-zone entry. Brandon Hagel brought the puck to the Philadelphia end and passed to Nikita Kucherov at the right circle. Kucherov slipped it to Emil Lilleberg at the center point, and Lilleberg had room to skate to the high slot. Hagel deflected Lilleberg’s shot past Sam Ersson at 15:34.

The second goal came off an odd-man rush. Once again, it was the line of Anthony Cirelli, Hagel, and Kucherov. They broke out of the defensive zone on a three-on-two. Kucherov gave it to Hagel, who skated to the bottom of the left circle. Flyers defenseman Emil Andrae slid to the ice attempting to prevent a centering pass, but Hagel held onto the puck. This opened a passing lane to Cirelli at the front of the net, and Cirelli redirected it past Ersson at 16:00.

There were points in the first two periods when the Lightning struggled with their puck play in the defensive zone and ceded possession time. But they held their structure to prevent the Flyers from turning the extended o-zone time into dangerous looks. There were a few chances, including a shot from Jamie Drysdale in the slot during the second period, but Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped them all.

In the third period, the Flyers fired nine shots on net (after posting only 11 through two periods). But their closest calls came on shots that Vasilevskiy didn’t have to stop. Owen Tippett hit the post on a rush chance, and J.J. Moser blocked a dangerous look from Tyson Foerster.

The Lightning might have added to their lead in the third period before the empty-net goal—they generated multiple odd-man rushes. But they passed their way out of two of them, and Ersson stopped Dominic James on the other. Eventually, though, Cirelli, Kucherov, and Hagel teamed up to score the empty-netter at 19:45. Hagel now has seven points in his last two games (4-3-7).

The Lightning will look for their fifth-straight win when they host Calgary on Wednesday.

