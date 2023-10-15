Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 6, Lightning 4

News Feed

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6
Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip
Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"
Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

The Backcheck: Bolts down Preds to open 2023-24
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Predators 3
Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 5, Nashville Predators 3

Final | Lightning 5, Predators 3
Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay

Nuts & Bolts: The season begins in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season

Lightning announce Opening Day roster for 2023-24 season
The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe

The Definitive Bolts Pregame Guide to GAME ONe
Tampa Bay Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract

Lightning sign forward Austin Watson to a one-year contract
The Man Behind The Camera

The Man Behind The Camera
Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise

Lightning wrap up preseason with a win in Sunrise
Tampa Bay Lightning fall to Florida Panthers in preseason home finale

Bolts fall to Florida in preseason home finale
Tampa Bay Lightning win in Orlando behind another Jonas Johansson shutout

Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout
#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more

#AskKrenner: Line combinations, leadership and more
Forward Waltteri Merela's three points leads Tampa Bay Lightning to third-straight preseason win

Merela's three points leads Bolts to third-straight preseason win

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 6, Lightning 4

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's loss to Detroit on Saturday

mishkins-det
By Dave Mishkin
@DaveMishkin TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning have stated how they want to improve defensively from last season. Fewer goals allowed. Fewer scoring chances against. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen in this game against Detroit.

Specifically, the Lightning struggled with turnovers. Some of their issues were borne from an aggressive Detroit forecheck, but the Lightning also committed plenty of unforced turnovers. The Red Wings turned several of those errors into goals.

An unforced d-zone turnover led to an Alex DeBrincat steal and Daniel Spring goal at 5:11 of the first. Later in the period, the Lightning failed to clear their defensive zone, despite having had the puck on their players’ sticks, and DeBrincat’s center-point shot nicked off Luke Glendening’s stick and bounced over the glove of Jonas Johansson.

When the Lightning managed to execute plays cleanly out of the defensive zone, however, they created a number of rush chances for themselves. Nikita Kucherov, Victor Herman, and Steven Stamkos teamed up on a passing sequence that resulted in a Stamkos goal from the left circle. That tally, at 9:46 of the first, tied the game at one. Shortly thereafter, Herman blocked a shot in the defensive zone and fed Brandon Hagel for a breakaway goal. Hagel alertly left the d-zone once he saw Hedman block the shot and control the puck. Hedman delivered a perfect pass, which allowed Hagel to accelerate past Olli Maatta and Ben Chiarot. Hagel finished the breakaway at 12:52, giving the Lightning a brief lead. But less than two minutes later, the DeBrincat bouncer evened the score. It was tied, 2-2, after one period.

While both teams had their strong moments in the opening frame, the Red Wings dominated play in the second. They repeatedly intercepted Lightning clearing attempts and, as a result, owned nearly all of the possession in the period. A Lightning turnover resulted in Lucas Raymond’s slapshot goal at 2:01. Although Stamkos tied the game with an odd-man rush tally at 10:53, the Red Wings regained the lead when J.T. Compher deflected Mo Seider’s point shot past Johansson at 15:23. 

In addition to Stamkos’ second goal, the Lightning had a few other odd-man rush chances in the period. But that was the extent of the pressure they applied (until they received their first power-play chance with about a minute left in the second). Otherwise, the period belonged to Detroit. Johansson faced 21 second-period shots, stopping 19 of them. Many of those were Grade-A looks.

An offensive-zone turnover by the Lightning early in the third yielded Detroit’s second two-on-zero rush chance in the game. Dylan Larkin and DeBrincat successfully finished at 4:44 to extend the Detroit lead. Hedman’s power-play goal at 9:39 pulled the Lightning back to within one, but the Wings did well to limit Tampa Bay’s chances the rest of the way. Seider finished the scoring at 19:59 with an empty-netter.

The Lightning wrap up the back-to-back on Sunday in Ottawa. Certainly, they’ll need to limit turnovers more successfully than they did in this game.

Lightning Radio Three Stars of the Game:

  1. Alex DeBrincat - Red Wings. Two goals and assist.
  2. Dylan Larkin - Red Wings. Two assists.
  3. Steven Stamkos - Lightning. Two goals and assist.