Mishkin's Extra Shift: Stars 8, Lightning 1

The score at the end was an ugly one, to be sure. But it was the start of the game that hurt the Lightning the most. In the opening eight minutes, they spotted the Stars a 3-0 lead.

Dallas ranks as a top-10 defensive team in the NHL, so it was going to be important for the Lightning to match the Stars’ defensive level. They weren’t able to do it.

During that early crucial stretch, the Lightning made several mistakes that led to Dallas goals. They had a d-zone coverage miscue on the first, a d-zone turnover on the second, and a rush coverage breakdown on the third. Compounding matters was that Andrei Vasilevskiy let in a goal that he doesn’t normally allow — the Jason Robertson tally that made it 2-0.

The Lightning did try to battle back in the second half of the first period. They generated a handful of chances. During a four-minute power play, Victor Hedman wristed a shot from the high slot past Jake Oettinger. That goal cut the deficit to 3-1. But the Lightning would get no closer. Oettinger made several impressive saves, including a first-period breakaway stop on Nikita Kucherov and a lunging second-period save on Steven Stamkos.

Mason Marchment’s goal early in the middle stanza stalled the Lightning comeback push — it was a perfect shot from the top of the right circle and sailed into the upper far corner of the net. The Stars converted on a couple of power-play opportunities before the period ended, making it 6-1.

Dallas popped in two more goals during the third to hand the Lightning this lopsided defeat.

It was a clunker for the Lightning, who have now lost four in a row. They’ll look to end the skid — and give the Stars a better showing — when the teams meet again on Monday in Tampa.

